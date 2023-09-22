WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

22 September 2023

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the Issuer)

Appointment of Auditor

The Issuer has appointed Deloitte LLP of Deloitte & Touche House 29 Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 AY28, Ireland as auditor. The appointment is effective as of 3 August 2023. Deloitte LLP are chartered accountants qualified to practise in Ireland and the UK and members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.

Any future published audited financial statements prepared by the Issuer (which will, in each case, be in respect of the period ending on 31 December of the relevant year) will be available from the registered office of the Issuer.

For further information, please contact:

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer plc

europesupport@wisdomtree.com.