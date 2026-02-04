4 February 2026

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(the “ISSUER”)

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF A DAILY SWAP RATE AMENDEMENT IN RESPECT OF CERTAIN CLASSES OF ETP SECURITIES

This notice relates to the ETP Securities listed in the below (the “Affected Security”) issued pursuant to the Issuer’s Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the “Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 25 September 2025 (the “Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

BNP Paribas acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Security and has notified the Issuer of its intention to amend the Daily Swap Rate of the Affected Security as set out in the table below. Changes to the Daily Swap Rate are permitted pursuant to the terms of the Swap Provider Agreement and such change is made in accordance with the Conditions of the Affected Security.

The Issuer announces that on and from the dates set out below, the Daily Swap Rate for the following Affected Security will be amended as follows (the “Affected Security Fee Change”):









Name of Affected Security







Ticker







ISIN Current Daily Swap Rate Daily Swap Rate on and from 5 February 2026 Daily Swap Rate on and from 1

May 2026 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged Securities 3SIL IE00B7XD2195 0.00692% 0.01248% 0.00692%

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into amendment documents for the Affected Security to effect the Affected Security Fee Change (the “Affected Security Amendments”). The effective date of the Affected Security Amendments shall be 5 February 2026.

For further information, please contact: europesupport@wisdomtree.com

Attachment