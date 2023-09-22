VEON Hits a Six in Cricket Asia Cup 2023

Tamasha Draws Record 14.4 Million Digital Viewers During the Tournament

Amsterdam, 22nd September 2023: VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, announces that Tamasha, its leading digital entertainment service in Pakistan, served 14.4 million unique viewers with 2023 Cricket Asia Cup games - the highest-ever audience figures on a digital video platform for a sporting event in Pakistan.

The 2023 Asia Cup, one of cricket's most anticipated events, captured the hearts and screens of viewers across Pakistan. Launched by VEON Group digital operator Jazz in October 2021 as a service that is accessible to subscribers of all mobile operators in Pakistan, Tamasha proudly served an average of 6.3 million daily active users over the course of the tournament. Tamasha recorded a remarkable 1.4 billion minutes of total screen time over the two-and-a-half-week event, with over 15 million gigabytes of data consumed to stream the tournament to mobile devices everywhere - homes, marketplaces, restaurants, malls, and even roadsides.

"Matching the passion of our customers for digital entertainment is a core pillar of our digital operator strategy and we are honoured to rise to the challenge once again, serving 14.4 million unique viewers of Asia Cricket Cup through the Tamasha app,” says Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz. “Tamasha's success in providing this digital experience has been transformative for cricket fans in Pakistan and showcases our commitment to providing convenient and accessible entertainment to all users."

In the nail-biting match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Tamasha served 4.8 million concurrent users demonstrating its robust technology and platform architecture. Tamasha ranked as the number one downloaded app on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, during the Asia Cup as well as during the last six months.

VEON Group companies’ digital products and initiatives focus on entertainment, financial services, digital health and learning, among others. With the digital entertainment applications, VEON Group’s digital operators aim to meet the rising demand in their respective markets for locally relevant content, delivered with a superior digital experience. These applications support not only local content creators but also increasingly provide viable avenues for advertisers who want to reach the young and digitally savvy audiences of VEON Group companies’ digital applications.

About Tamasha:

Tamasha is the largest homegrown video streaming platform in Pakistan where users go to enjoy a wide range of on-demand content comprising of both foreign and local movies, dramas, web series, live TV channels, and widely popular Tamasha Originals. Tamasha can be downloaded via Google Play , the Apple App Store , or Tamasha website .

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext.

For more information visit: https://www.veon.com .

