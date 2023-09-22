Luxury Vehicle and Electric Vehicle Adoption Fuel Global Roadside Assistance Market Growth

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating an impressive increase of USD 8,909.29 million during the period from 2022 to 2027. This growth is expected to be propelled by a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.95% throughout the forecast period.

The comprehensive report on the Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market offers a holistic analysis, encompassing market size and forecasts, emerging trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 key vendors. With an up-to-date analysis of the current market landscape, the report delves into the latest trends, driving forces, and overall market dynamics.

Key drivers for the market's growth include the increasing number of road accidents, the expanding availability of app-driven services, and aging vehicle fleets with a massive number of vehicles still in use.

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Segmentation:

By Application

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

By Service

Towing

Tire replacement

Fuel delivery

Others

By Geographical Landscape

Europe

North America

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key Growth Factors:

The report highlights the rising demand for vehicle connectivity solutions as a primary driver fueling the growth of the Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market in the coming years. Additionally, the increasing demand for luxury vehicles and the growing adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) are expected to drive substantial demand in the market.

Report Highlights:

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Sizing

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Forecast

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Industry Analysis

Vendor Analysis:

The report offers a robust vendor analysis to assist clients in enhancing their market positioning. It includes a detailed examination of several leading vendors in the Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market, such as AA Ltd., Agero Inc., ALD SA, Allianz SE, American Automobile Association Inc., ARC Europe SA, AutoVantage, Best Roadside Service, Camping World Holdings Inc., Falck Danmark AS, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., Honk Technologies Inc., Paragon Motor Club Inc., Prime Assistance Inc., RAC Group Holdings Ltd., Roda Assistance Pvt. Ltd., Sompo Holdings Inc., SOS International AS, The Allstate Corp., and Uber Technologies Inc.

The report also provides insights into upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth, enabling companies to strategize effectively and leverage forthcoming growth opportunities.

