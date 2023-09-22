Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) Achieves R2v3 and RIOS Compliance Standards, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Sustainable Asset Management

PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), a leading provider of electronics recycling and IT asset management services, proudly announces its ongoing transition to the R2v3 (Responsible Recycling) and RIOS (Recycling Industry Operating Standard) compliance standards. This milestone demonstrates ATR's unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability, industry-leading best practices, and, most notably, data security.



R2v3, the latest iteration of the Responsible Recycling Standard, places a significant focus on the reuse and recycling of used electronics while prioritizing data security and sanitization—a principle fully embraced by ATR. By upholding these standards, ATR is committed to helping its clients maximize the value of their remarketable assets.

ATR's dedication to data security aligns perfectly with R2v3's mandates, encompassing robust controls and measures to safeguard sensitive data throughout the electronics recycling process. Key aspects of ATR's data security procedures include:

Protection of Data Bearing Devices: ATR ensures the heightened protection of data-bearing devices, preventing unauthorized access or handling. Incident Reporting: ATR maintains stringent protocols for promptly reporting known or suspected security breaches, ensuring transparency in such situations. Employee Training and Confidentiality: Prior to handling data-bearing equipment, ATR employees undergo rigorous training and adhere to strict confidentiality agreements. Violations are met with disciplinary actions. Annual Audits: To validate the effectiveness of its processes, ATR conducts annual internal data security and sanitization audits, ensuring compliance with the R2 Standard, legal requirements, and the data sanitization plan.

Moreover, ATR's commitment extends to R2v3's data sanitization requirements, encompassing:

Device Separation: A documented method ensures the separation of sanitized devices from those containing data. Quality Controls: ATR maintains documented quality controls, consistently measuring and verifying the efficiency of the data sanitization process, closely supervised for successful execution. Employee Competence: Rigorous training and evaluations ensure the competence of employees responsible for data sanitization. Client Confidentiality: ATR guarantees that no traceable markings are left on client devices, preserving client confidentiality. Active Security Monitoring: ATR actively monitors and regularly tests the effectiveness of its security measures, including a comprehensive closed-circuit camera system that covers all areas of the facility with a high emphasis on all areas where data-bearing devices are received, stored, or passed through.



ATR proudly highlights its impeccable track record, having never experienced a data breach. This achievement underscores ATR's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest level of data security and confidentiality for its clients and partners.

ATR's COO, Ken Ehresman stated, "Our successful transition to R2v3 and RIOS compliance standards underscores our unwavering commitment to data security and the responsible handling of electronic waste. ATR is dedicated to maintaining the trust of our clients and partners, and this achievement reaffirms our position as a leader in the industry."

About Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR): Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) is a nationally recognized electronics recycling and asset management company headquartered in Pensacola, FL. With a commitment to environmental sustainability, data security, and responsible recycling practices, ATR has established itself as a leading provider of electronics recycling solutions. ATR serves businesses, government agencies, and organizations of all sizes by offering comprehensive electronics recycling services, IT asset disposition (ITAD), and secure data destruction.

