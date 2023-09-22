Edible Garden Rolls Out Fall Floral and Ornamental Shipments from Its New Edible Garden Heartland Facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan

BELVIDERE, NJ, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today announced that it has begun shipping fall ornamentals, grown in its Edible Garden Heartland facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We are pleased to kick off shipments of tens of thousands of fall ornamentals from our new Edible Garden Heartland facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan, just in time for the fall gardening season. Our offerings include mums, a favorite from last year, and marigolds, a fresh addition for 2023. These plants are now being delivered to leading big-box stores throughout the Company’s distribution network. Since acquiring Edible Garden Heartland last year, the Company has integrated cutting-edge technologies, like our proprietary GreenThumb greenhouse management system, to boost our supply chain's efficiency, in addition to leveraging our advanced growing techniques, in line with Edible Garden’s philosophy of maximizing the Company’s available assets. We believe we are making the most of the expanded growing capacity that our Edible Garden Heartland facility provides, enhancing our ornamental business within our existing distribution network, as well as expanding our ornamental offerings to potential customers outside our network. We expect higher profit margins from ornamentals and believe that growing this business area will positively impact the Company's overall profitability.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1 and US 11,410,249 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

