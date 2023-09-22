22 September 2023
Mothercare plc
Director/PDMR shareholdings
Mothercare plc has been notified that on 22 September 2023, 945,832 Mothercare plc shares were purchased by Zodiac Executive Pension Scheme of which Mr Whiley is the sole beneficiary.
Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:
Mothercare plc (the “Company”)
Transaction notification
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Clive Whiley
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/Status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Mothercare PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc
ISIN: GB0009067447
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|5p per share
|945,832
|d)
|Aggregated Information
|n/a
|e)
|Date of transaction
|22 September 2023
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Accordingly, Mr Whiley has increased his interest from 3,054,168 shares to 4,000,000 shares.
