Trust Stamp to Participate in the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I., Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, September 26th & Wednesday, September 27th at 8:00 A.M. ET.

Atlanta, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, announced today that Company CEO Gareth Genner has been invited to present on September 26 at 1:30 p.m. ET at the conference on Emerging Growth in A.I., presented by Maxim Group LLC, which will be held on Tuesday, September 26th & Wednesday, September 27th, 2023.

The company will be taking part in the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I. The continuous evolution of A.I. is paving the way for groundbreaking applications in the technology sector. Participants will dive deep into how companies are leveraging A.I. and computer vision to unlock new opportunities, spanning from semiconductor innovations to fintech breakthroughs. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of emerging growth companies with a strong focus on A.I.

About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in six countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market ( Nasdaq: IDAI ). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

