Matthews Launches Five New Active ETFs to Provide Greater Customization in Emerging Markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews further enhanced its Emerging Markets leadership in Active ETFs today with the launch of five new actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the New York Stock Exchange. Following the launch of its Active ETFs platform last year, this will bring the firm’s suite of Emerging Market and Asia-focused ETFs to 10.



“At Matthews, we are pragmatic, skeptical, risk-aware, and fact-based in our analysis of investment opportunities. Sophisticated investors have long sought Emerging Market exposure, for returns and diversification,” said Cooper Abbott, CEO of Matthews. “After a period of under-allocation, institutions and professional investors are increasingly seeking greater control by adding more customized Emerging Market exposures to their portfolios. We believe these new Active ETFs provide sophisticated investors with the power of choice to selectively express their investment views—both strategically and tactically. Investors can directly invest in our new range of ETFs that seek to give them exposure to entrepreneurial businesses benefiting from structural growth drivers in India, or leading innovative champions in Japan, or companies that are making a positive environmental, social and economic impact in a broader Emerging Markets portfolio.”

Matthews’ full suite of transparent Active ETF strategies will be substantially similar to our existing mutual funds. We believe investors can benefit from the firm’s 30+ years of experience in Asia and Emerging Markets as we utilize the same fundamental research and macro-aware process used to build highly differentiated portfolios that aim to generate above-index returns by investing in companies not typically found in most broad international strategies. The five new ETFs are:

ASIA - Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF: A core regional fund that seeks to invest in high quality growth companies in Asia (ex Japan)





- Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF: A core regional fund that seeks to invest in high quality growth companies in Asia (ex Japan) INDE - Matthews India Active ETF: Single country all-cap fund that seeks to invest in innovative and entrepreneurial businesses across sectors and themes which we believe will benefit from the country’s long-term structural growth drivers





- Matthews India Active ETF: Single country all-cap fund that seeks to invest in innovative and entrepreneurial businesses across sectors and themes which we believe will benefit from the country’s long-term structural growth drivers JPAN - Matthews Japan Active ETF: Single country all-cap high conviction fund that seeks to invest in companies that are domestic, regional and global leaders in their sectors





- Matthews Japan Active ETF: Single country all-cap high conviction fund that seeks to invest in companies that are domestic, regional and global leaders in their sectors ADVE - Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF: A core regional fund that seeks to invest in growth companies in Asia Pacific with lower volatility





- Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF: A core regional fund that seeks to invest in growth companies in Asia Pacific with lower volatility EMSF - Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF: Unconstrained, high conviction all-cap fund that seeks to invest in companies we believe are focused on making positive environmental, social and economic impact within global Emerging Markets



“The launch of these new Active ETFs underscores our commitment to building a high-quality ETF platform that enables our clients to tailor their allocations within global Emerging Markets,” added Mike Barrer, Head of ETF Capital Markets. “In a little over a year, we believe we have built a platform of attractively priced ETFs that were designed to allow investment professionals to benefit from transparency, liquidity, and tax efficiency.”

The full Matthews Active ETF platform consists of:



Emerging Markets:

Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSE Arca: MEM)

Matthews Emerging Markets ex China Active ETF (NYSE Arca: MEMX)

Matthews Emerging Markets Sustainable Future Active ETF (NYSE Arca: EMSF)



Asia Growth:

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSE Arca: MINV)

Matthews Pacific Tiger Active ETF (NYSE Arca: ASIA)

Asia Growth and Income:

Matthews Asia Dividend Active ETF (NYSE Arca: ADVE)



Country Specific:

Matthews China Active ETF (NYSE Arca: MCH)

Matthews Korea Active ETF (NYSE Arca: MKOR)

Matthews India Active ETF (NYSE Arca: INDE)

Matthews Japan Active ETF (NYSE Arca: JPAN)

About Matthews:

Matthews is an independent, privately owned investment manager founded in 1991 on a belief that Global Emerging Markets offer exceptional long-term growth potential. As a trusted and experienced guide, Matthews takes a long-term, active, fundamental investment approach to construct highly differentiated portfolios that focus on Emerging Markets, Asia and China. The firm manages assets on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally in vehicles that include SMAs, mutual funds and active ETFs. For more information about Matthews, please visit www.matthewsasia.com.

You should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Matthews Asia Funds before making an investment decision. A prospectus with this and other information about the Funds may be obtained by visiting matthewsasia.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

The value of an investment in the Fund can go down as well as up and possible loss of principal is a risk of investing. Investments in international, emerging and frontier markets involve risks such as economic, social and political instability, market illiquidity, currency fluctuations, high levels of volatility, and limited regulation. Additionally, investing in emerging and frontier securities involves greater risks than investing in securities of developed markets, as issuers in these countries generally disclose less financial and other information publicly or restrict access to certain information from review by non-domestic authorities. Emerging and frontier markets tend to have less stringent and less uniform accounting, auditing and financial reporting standards, limited regulatory or governmental oversight, and limited investor protection or rights to take action against issuers, resulting in potential material risks to investors. Investing in Chinese securities involve risks. Heightened risks related to the regulatory environment and the potential actions by the Chinese government could negatively impact performance. In addition, single-country and sector funds may be subject to a higher degree of market risk than diversified funds because of concentration in a specific industry, sector or geographic location. Pandemics and other public health emergencies can result in market volatility and disruption.

ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Matthews Asia Funds are distributed in the U.S. by Foreside Distributors LLC and in Latin America by Picton, S.A.

