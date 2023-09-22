Premier Sotheby’s International Realty Expands National Presence, Opens its North Carolina Flagship office in Charlotte

DROPBOX: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/kmlonodveycr9r21mt908/h?rlkey=5riwoet6bqq7kd0gwv8q941lx&dl=0



PHOTO CREDIT: Katherine Kirchner

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, a leading luxury real estate brokerage, is proud to announce the opening of its flagship office in SouthPark. The new location, at 532 Governor Morrison Street, Suite C-110, solidifies the company’s commitment to providing extraordinary services to the Queen City and beyond.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Premier Sotheby's International Realty first entered the Charlotte market in 2013, introducing the iconic lineage of both the storied Sotheby’s auction house and the global Sotheby’s International Realty® brand to the area.

SouthPark is one of Charlotte’s most esteemed business and residential neighborhoods, and with the new office in the center of it all, the brokerage aims to elevate the luxury real estate experience by seamlessly merging it with luxury retail. This sophisticated workplace will serve as a creative hub for its global advisors. The momentous grand opening was celebrated with a welcome event on September 12, 2023.

Renowned architects Shook Kelley thoughtfully designed the new office, which boasts an elegant and inspired space curated to cater to the needs of clients seeking real estate in North Carolina. With its prime location, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty provides unparalleled access to the finest properties and exceptional customer service while strengthening its presence and impact on the community.

As an affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty, Premier Sotheby's International Realty's focus goes beyond real estate; it extends to fine wine, collectible automobiles, jewelry, watches, history, sports memorabilia, and art. The brokerage intends to showcase its unique relationship with Sotheby’s auction house by hosting themed events in the new space, designed to accommodate large gatherings.

Celebrating its 40th year in business, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty continues to redefine the ultimate luxury real estate experience. With a team of more than 1,400 exceptional global advisors spanning Florida and North Carolina, many of whom were recognized on the 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand and America’s Best Real Estate Professionals lists, the brokerage achieved an impressive $8.8 billion in total sales volume in 2022.

Quote:

"The opening of our SouthPark office is a transformative milestone in our journey. Our company has made a monumental investment in Charlotte. This represents our commitment to service and further establishing Premier Sotheby’s International Realty as the go-to luxury real estate brokerage in North Carolina."

— Kristine Newell, senior vice president, Premier Sotheby's International Realty

“The strategic location positions Premier Sotheby's International Realty as the only true global luxury real estate brand, spanning the world’s most fashionable destinations and expanding its presence in Charlotte. This new space allows us to better serve our clients and offers our advisors limitless potential to collaborate, innovate and lead in the local market.”

— Jill Castle, managing broker, Premier Sotheby's International Realty

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com.

Media Contact:

Elise Ramer

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

elise.ramer@premiersir.com

P: 941.587.0257