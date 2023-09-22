Parker Seminars Presents "Invictus" and Annual Homecoming, October 6-8, 2023

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiropractic and healthcare professionals: Parker Seminars is set to host the "Invictus" Dallas Homecoming event at Parker University from October 6-8, 2023. Don't miss this unparalleled blend of inspiration, education, and networking.

What Does the Event Offer?

Homecoming 2023 Highlights

Alumni Celebrations: Reconnect with peers, participate in competitions, and relish in on-campus festivities. Special reunions are planned for the classes of '88, '93, '98, '03, '08, and '13.

ParkerFit Games: Showcase your physical prowess and compete for cash prizes.

Award Ceremonies: Join the Parker Alumni Association Board of Directors in applauding the 2023 awardees.

Stay in Comfort

Partnering with Westin Irving Hotel at Las Colinas, attendees can enjoy special rates, ensuring a comfortable stay close to the action.

More Exciting Features

Explore the campus, join the ParkerFit Happy Hour, see the ParkerFit X-Fit Competitions, get a free professional headshot, enjoy the chair massage relaxation station, have fun at the Casino Night party, meet authors at book signings, and much more!

Ready to sign up and join us? Secure your spot by registering today at parkerseminars.com.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as a Great College to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., and as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards.

