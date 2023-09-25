Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

25 September 2023
Mothercare plc ("the Company")
NOTICE OF AGM AND POSTING OF ANNUAL REPORT
Mothercare plc, the leading specialist global brand for parents and young children confirms that, on 25 September 2023, it posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 25 March 2023 together with its Notice of Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). The AGM will be held at 11.00am on 23 October 2023 at Westside 1, London Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP3 9TD.
Shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy votes ahead of the meeting and appoint the chair of the AGM as their proxy. Shareholders are also invited to send questions relating to the business of the meeting by email to: investorrelations@mothercare.com to be received by 11.00 am on 19 October 2023.
Copies of both the Annual Report and Accounts and the AGM Notice are available from the Company’s website at www.mothercareplc.com/investors.
Lynne Medini
Group Company Secretary
Mothercare plc
