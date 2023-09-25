Director/PDMR Shareholding

25 September 2023

Mothercare plc

Director/PDMR shareholdings

The Company announces an award under the Mothercare plc 2019 long term incentive plan.

Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:

Mothercare plc (the “Company”)
Transaction notification

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated
a)NameAndrew Cook
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/StatusCFO
b)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameMothercare PLC
b)LEI213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification codeOrdinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc
ISIN: GB0009067447
b)Nature of transactionGrant of nil cost options under the Mothercare plc Long-Term Incentive Plan
c)

 		Price(s) and volume(s)

 		Price(s)Volume(s)
£nil per share3,000,000
d)Aggregated Informationn/a
e)Date of transaction25 September 2023 Award Date
f)Place of transactionn/a

Media enquiries to MHP

Tel: 020 3128 8613

Email: mothercare@mhpgroup.com