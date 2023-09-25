25 September 2023

Mothercare plc

Director/PDMR shareholdings

The Company announces an award under the Mothercare plc 2019 long term incentive plan.

Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:

Mothercare plc (the “Company”)

Transaction notification





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated

a) Name Andrew Cook

2. Reason for notification

a) Position/Status CFO

b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Mothercare PLC

b) LEI 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each in the capital of Mothercare plc

ISIN: GB0009067447

b) Nature of transaction Grant of nil cost options under the Mothercare plc Long-Term Incentive Plan

c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s)

£nil per share 3,000,000

d) Aggregated Information n/a

e) Date of transaction 25 September 2023 Award Date