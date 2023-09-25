BMO and Halo to Provide Canadian Advisors with First-of-its-Kind Structured Notes Platform

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Investing (“Halo”), a global leader in Protective Investments™, and BMO, a leading issuer of structured products in Canada, announced today a partnership to help Canadian financial advisors manage risk across wealth and retirement planning with direct access to Halo’s secure technology platform.

For the first time, Canadian advisors will have access to a structured product platform that is both comprehensive and customizable. The platform's user-friendly dashboard, portfolio visualization, automated account management, and client reporting tools will be available to any Canadian advisor investing with BMO structured products.

"Halo’s wealthtech solutions mark a significant step forward for BMO's commitment to delivering a digital-first client experience for structured solutions," says Jerome Cloutier, Managing Director and Co-Head Global Sales, BMO Global Markets.

"This innovation aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering a secure and integrated technology platform while leveraging our existing expertise and core technology systems," adds Matt Schoen, Senior Product Manager, Halo Investing.

The Halo platform offers a secure and personalized experience, directly allowing advisors to better manage structured note holdings through BMO's integrated platform.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth- largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.25 trillion as of July 31, 2023. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets, and investment banking products and services to over 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

About Halo Investing

Founded in 2015, Halo Investing is an award-winning technology platform that disrupts how protective investment solutions are used worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Abu Dhabi and Zurich, Halo is democratizing access to investment solutions that were previously unavailable to most investors, including structured notes, buffered ETFs), and annuities. Halo has received a growing number of honors and was recently named one of Fast Company’s Ten Most Innovative Companies[SC4]. For more information, please visit: http://www.haloinvesting.com .

Halo Investing is not a broker/dealer. Securities offered through Halo Securities LLC, a SEC-registered broker/dealer and member of FINRA/SIPC. Halo Securities LLC is affiliated with Halo Investing Insurance Services and Halo Investing. Halo Securities LLC acts solely as distributor/selling agent and is not the issuer or guarantor of any structured note products.

