Electric Powertrain Market to Touch USD 1365 Billion by 2030 due to Advancements in Battery Technology and Rising Energy Independence | Research By SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electric Powertrain Market , as per the SNS Insider report, achieved a valuation of USD 116.68 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 1365 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

An electric powertrain, also known as an electric propulsion system, is a sophisticated and environmentally friendly technology that drives various types of vehicles, from electric cars and buses to e-bikes and electric trains. It represents a paradigm shift in the automotive and transportation industries, moving away from traditional internal combustion engines (ICE) toward cleaner and more efficient methods of propulsion. The electric powertrain is a key component of this transformation, and it plays a pivotal role in powering these vehicles by converting electrical energy into mechanical motion.

Market Analysis

The electric powertrain market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by a confluence of factors that are reshaping the automotive industry and transportation as a whole. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent emission standards and encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) to combat air pollution and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This has pushed automakers to invest heavily in electric powertrains to meet these regulations and consumers' growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles. One of the primary barriers to electric vehicle adoption has been range anxiety. However, continuous advancements in battery technology are rapidly improving the energy density, charging speed, and overall performance of electric vehicle batteries. These advancements make EVs more appealing and convenient for consumers. Growing environmental awareness, concerns about fuel prices, and a desire for the latest technology have fueled consumer demand for electric vehicles. The increasing variety of electric vehicle models from different automakers is also attracting a broader range of consumers.

Key Takeaway from Electric Powertrain Market Study

The Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment is poised to dominate the market in the coming years. This shift signifies a revolutionary transformation in the automotive industry, with BEVs gradually replacing traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Several factors contribute to the ascendancy of BEVs in the market.

Within the market, the passenger vehicles segment stands out as a dominant force. This segment encompasses a wide range of electric vehicles (EVs) designed primarily for personal transportation, including compact cars, sedans, hatchbacks, and SUVs. Several factors contribute to the continued rise of the passenger vehicles segment in the market.

Recent Developments

Toyota's commitment to sustainable mobility reached another milestone as the company proudly announced its latest achievement: receiving a zero-emission Executive Order from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for its Heavy-Duty (HD) fuel cell electric powertrain kit.

Fortescue, the Australian mining giant, is making significant strides in expanding its battery and electric powertrain production operations in the United Kingdom. The expansion of Fortescue's operations in the UK is a strategic response to the growing demand for renewable energy solutions in Europe and beyond.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The electric powertrain market is currently experiencing a dynamic landscape characterized by a myriad of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats. One of the prominent drivers propelling the growth of this market is the increasing global emphasis on environmental sustainability. Stricter emissions regulations and a growing awareness of the detrimental effects of traditional internal combustion engines are compelling automakers to invest heavily in electric powertrains. Moreover, the continuous advancements in battery technology are driving down costs and enhancing the range and performance of electric vehicles, making them more appealing to consumers. However, there are significant restraints that hinder the market's rapid expansion. The primary challenge lies in the infrastructure required to support electric vehicles, such as charging stations. A lack of widespread charging infrastructure can deter potential buyers due to concerns about range anxiety. Additionally, the high upfront costs of electric vehicles and the limited availability of affordable models pose financial barriers to widespread adoption.

Key Regional Developments

North America has been at the forefront of electric powertrain adoption, with Tesla's success and widespread charging infrastructure. Government incentives and emission reduction goals are pushing automakers to invest heavily in electric vehicles (EVs) and powertrain technology. Europe is witnessing a rapid shift towards electric powertrains, driven by stringent emissions regulations and environmental awareness. Countries like Norway have the highest EV market share globally, primarily due to generous incentives. Asia Pacific dominates the global electric powertrain market, both in terms of production and consumption, thanks to strong government support and incentives. Japan and South Korea are making strides in EV technology, with companies like Nissan (Leaf) and Hyundai (Kona) gaining popularity.

Impact of Recession

The impact of the ongoing recession on the electric powertrain market is complex and multifaceted. While reduced consumer spending and supply chain disruptions pose challenges, government incentives, environmental awareness, and continued innovation offer opportunities for growth. The long-term success of the market will depend on a combination of economic recovery, regulatory support, and technological advancements that make electric vehicles more accessible and appealing to consumers and businesses.

