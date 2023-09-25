Paris, September 25, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM SEPTEMBER 18 TO 22, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 18 to 22, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 18/09/2023 FR0010451203 28 378 22,5363 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 18/09/2023 FR0010451203 16 000 22,5289 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/09/2023 FR0010451203 29 000 22,4730 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 19/09/2023 FR0010451203 15 850 22,4439 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/09/2023 FR0010451203 29 000 22,6814 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 20/09/2023 FR0010451203 10 000 22,6949 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 21/09/2023 FR0010451203 71 350 22,1579 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 22/09/2023 FR0010451203 63 494 21,7800 XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

