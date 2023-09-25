DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, September 25, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM SEPTEMBER 18 TO 22, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from September 18 to 22, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6218/09/2023FR001045120328 378 22,5363XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6218/09/2023FR001045120316 000 22,5289CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/09/2023FR001045120329 000 22,4730XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6219/09/2023FR001045120315 850 22,4439CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6220/09/2023FR001045120329 000 22,6814XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6220/09/2023FR001045120310 000 22,6949CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6221/09/2023FR001045120371 350 22,1579XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6222/09/2023FR001045120363 494 21,7800XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

