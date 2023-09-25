BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 18 September to 22 September 2023

| Source: BNP Paribas SA BNP Paribas SA

Paris, FRANCE

Paris, 25 September 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares
from September 18, 2023 to September 22, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuerIdentification code of issuer  (Legal Entity Identifier)Day of transactionIdentification code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares *Market (MIC Code)
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/09/2023FR000013110417,10960.5318AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/09/2023FR000013110443,78360.4133CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/09/2023FR00001311048,01660.6850TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8318/09/2023FR0000131104276,09260.3984XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8319/09/2023FR000013110431,05260.8498AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8319/09/2023FR0000131104183,16760.8372CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8319/09/2023FR000013110427,91860.8345TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8319/09/2023FR0000131104553,86360.8511XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8320/09/2023FR000013110420,00062.1320AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8320/09/2023FR0000131104100,00062.1315CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8320/09/2023FR000013110410,00062.1210TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8320/09/2023FR0000131104323,00062.1271XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8321/09/2023FR000013110410,96061.5066AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8321/09/2023FR000013110462,25561.5323CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8321/09/2023FR000013110411,59161.5364TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8321/09/2023FR0000131104158,19461.5548XPAR
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8322/09/2023FR000013110430,00060.8808AQEU
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8322/09/2023FR0000131104150,00060.8686CEUX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8322/09/2023FR000013110428,00060.8751TQEX
BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8322/09/2023FR0000131104442,00060.8567XPAR
       
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL2,487,00061.0924 


As of 22.09.2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 18,378,000 shares, equal to 1.5% of the share capital, for a total consideration of
1,093,497,344 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:
https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Attachment


Attachments

Share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 18 September to 22 September 2023