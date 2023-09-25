BNP PARIBAS Group: share buyback - declaration of transactions in own shares from 18 September to 22 September 2023

Paris, 25 September 2023

BNP Paribas share buyback programme

Declaration of transactions in own shares

from September 18, 2023 to September 22, 2023

In accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Article 3 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 through regulatory technical standards concerning the conditions applicable to buyback programs and stabilization measures, BNP Paribas informs the market of the following transactions in own shares:

Name of issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares * Market (MIC Code) BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/09/2023 FR0000131104 17,109 60.5318 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/09/2023 FR0000131104 43,783 60.4133 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/09/2023 FR0000131104 8,016 60.6850 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 18/09/2023 FR0000131104 276,092 60.3984 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 19/09/2023 FR0000131104 31,052 60.8498 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 19/09/2023 FR0000131104 183,167 60.8372 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 19/09/2023 FR0000131104 27,918 60.8345 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 19/09/2023 FR0000131104 553,863 60.8511 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 20/09/2023 FR0000131104 20,000 62.1320 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 20/09/2023 FR0000131104 100,000 62.1315 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 20/09/2023 FR0000131104 10,000 62.1210 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 20/09/2023 FR0000131104 323,000 62.1271 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 21/09/2023 FR0000131104 10,960 61.5066 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 21/09/2023 FR0000131104 62,255 61.5323 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 21/09/2023 FR0000131104 11,591 61.5364 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 21/09/2023 FR0000131104 158,194 61.5548 XPAR BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 22/09/2023 FR0000131104 30,000 60.8808 AQEU BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 22/09/2023 FR0000131104 150,000 60.8686 CEUX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 22/09/2023 FR0000131104 28,000 60.8751 TQEX BNP PARIBAS R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83 22/09/2023 FR0000131104 442,000 60.8567 XPAR * Four-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 2,487,000 61.0924





As of 22.09.2023, since the launch of the second tranche of the share buyback programme, BNP Paribas purchased 18,378,000 shares, equal to 1.5% of the share capital, for a total consideration of

1,093,497,344 euros.

The description of the share buyback programme is available on BNP Paribas’s website:

https://invest.bnpparibas/en/search/reports/documents/regulated-information

Attachment