Press release, Helsinki, 26 September 2023 at 9 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives Order for NBS 5 System with NexSpeech®

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces having received an order for an NBS 5 system. The European end customer is new to Nexstim.

Nexstim’s NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) System 5, in this case with the addition of the NexSpeech® module, is indicated for the non-invasive, presurgical mapping of motor and speech cortices of the brain. This specific system also includes therapeutic capabilities, allowing the system to be used for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain as CE marked in Europe.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “Our solutions help neurosurgeons plan their most delicate surgeries. With our state-of-the-art nTMS (navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation) technology, neurosurgeons can get the most crucial information regarding the location of the tumor in the brain in relation to the brain’s vital functions and their connections. We at Nexstim are happy to welcome a new customer to our extensive community of neurosurgery customers.”

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

