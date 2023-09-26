Melissa Highlights the High Stakes Role Data Quality Plays in Gambling at Global Gaming Expo

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, will showcase its comprehensive product lineup at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas from Oct. 10 through 12 (booth 2018). Designed to combat bad or dirty data, Melissa’s tools are especially beneficial in industries like gaming and gambling, in which accurate, up-to-date player information streamlines communications, builds brand reputation, boosts compliance efforts, and supports the application of AI and machine learning methods.

“Bad data is just bad for business. And in gaming, well, it’s inexcusable. The risks are just too high,” said Greg Brown, vice president of global marketing, Melissa. “To win, gambling houses have to prioritize data quality and accuracy – with clean data, they are well-equipped not only to appease regulatory bodies and circumvent risk but to nurture player relationships and boost competitive advantage.”

Data that is accurate, reliable, and free from errors or inconsistencies is deemed ‘clean data’ and particularly critical to the gambling industry. To ensure data is clean, Melissa solutions offer a range of data management techniques. Data cleansing identifies data errors – changing, updating, or removing data to correct those errors. Data validation then checks the source data quality and accuracy before importing, utilizing, or processing it. Data enrichment constantly updates the data with new or missing information to improve its accuracy. Ultimately, data matching facilitates the creation of a ‘golden record’ for each player. This data-powered, 360° view of each player taps into data excellence to demonstrate a strong understanding of the individual – effectively meeting compliance requirements and improving player loyalty with relevant marketing and other services. This clarity of data powers a singular overview of every action a gamer has performed – all in one place.

Applying Melissa’s sophisticated algorithms and machine learning models to this clean, validated, and enriched data gives organizations the ability to analyze user behavior to improve and further personalize the player experience. Gambling operators can leverage this data further with Melissa Look-Alike Reports, which provide demographic portraits of their strongest players giving casino operators insight for acquiring mailing lists that include individuals who share like attributes.

Melissa’s seamless end-to-end data platform applies sophisticated algorithms, biometrics, and machine learning models to perform electronic identity verification (eIDV) in real time. Fraud and compliance risks, such as watchlist presence and underage patrons, are identified during the onboarding process and rechecked throughout the relationship.

Compliance requires current, relevant data from multiple sources – a range of data streams containing billions of global contact records. Melissa accesses useful data points from government agencies, credit bureaus, and data list vendors, as well as international watchlist entities tasked with combatting the funding of narcotics and terrorism.

G2E attendees are encouraged to visit booth 2018 to meet Addy the address expert, learn more about Melissa’s tools and services, and participate in a fun scavenger hunt for prizes. To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130

MPowered PR for Melissa

pr@mpoweredpr.com

+1-877-794-6777