CHANGE IN THE SCHEDULE OF AS PRFOODS BUY-BACK OF SECURED NOTES

Pursuant to the stock exchange announcement published on 21.11.2022, AS PRFoods (registry code 11560713, registered address at Pärnu mnt 141, 11314 Tallinn, Estonia; „PRFoods“ or „Issuer“) announced a partial buy-back of PRFoods notes due 22.01.2025 with ISIN code EE3300001577 (the "Notes") issued by PRFoods on 14.01.2020 pursuant to the terms and conditions of the issue of the secured notes (as amended on 25.02.2020, 25.02.2022 and 20.09.2022) (the "Terms and Conditions"), up to a maximum aggregate amount of 15% of the aggregate principal amount of all outstanding Notes.

In accordance with the Issuer’s right to unilaterally amend the terms and conditions of the buy-back of the Notes outlined in the stock exchange announcement published on 21.11.2022, the Issuer has decided to extend the period for submission of offers for buy-back of the Notes so that to enable persons holding the Notes (the “Noteholders”) who have not yet submitted an offer for buy-back of the Notes to consider their participation in the partial buy-back of the Notes within a certain extended time period.

PRFoods has decided to prolong the end date for the submission of offers for buy-back by the Noterholders until 07.11.2023 and, in connection therewith, to amend certain other dates relating to the buy-back of the Notes, so that the updated schedule for the buy-back of the Notes is as follows:

28.11.2022 at 10:00 Commencement of the period for submission by Noteholders of offers for buy-back 07.11.2023 at 12.00 End of the period for submission by Noteholders of offers for buy-back 09.11.2023 (close of settlement date) Allocation Fixing Date (i.e. date on which the total number of Notes held by the Noteholder is fixed and on the basis of which the number of Notes which the Noteholder is entitled to offer for buy-back to the Issuer in accordance with the terms of the buy-back of the Notes is calculated). 10.11.2023 (or an earlier date close to it) Disclosure of the allocation results of the buy-back by PRFoods 13.11.2023 Settlement Date (i.e. the date of transfer of the Notes and the purchase price of the Notes).

In connection with the amendment of the schedule of the buy-back of the Notes, PRFoods also notifies that the buy-back price per Note will be equal to its nominal value, to which unpaid interest calculated in accordance with the Terms and Conditions up to (but excluding) 10.11.2023 will be added.

In all other respect, the buy-back of the Notes and the submission of offers for buy-back during the prolonged period will be conducted in accordance with the terms and conditions and according to the procedure notified to the Noteholders in the stock exchange announcement published on 21.11.2022 (the stock exchange announcement is accessible at this link: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b030d42f80e088f19bf907e77d7b502d2&lang=en).

Noteholders who have already submitted their offers for buy-back will not need re-submit their offer and the offers will be prolonged automatically.

