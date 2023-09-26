Vancouver, September 29th - October 3rd: Polar Beer Taps Unveils the "Coolest" $500K Investment Opportunity - Launching Limited 50 Investor Slots for Its Inaugural Financing Series





VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ClimateDoor and Polar Beer Taps (www.polarbeertaps.com) are thrilled to announce a game-changing investment event series.Set against the majestic backdrop of Belcarra, BC, this series promises not just a first look at revolutionary technology but an immersive experience that blends innovation with nature and sustainability.

Polar Beer Taps, leading the way in the beverage industry, is thrilled to introduce its revolutionary patent-pending beverage technology, with an immediate focus on the beer market. This targeted approach addresses the critical challenges of ensuring event-goers always enjoy cold beverages while making strides in reducing the environmental impact, propelling the sector closer to a net-zero future.



“In every drop poured from our machines, there's a tale of innovation, determination, and a vision for a sustainable cold beverage future. Our partnership with ClimateDoor (www.climatedoor.com) equips us with the dedicated team and innovative strategies essential for leveling up. Our product addresses challenges untouched by competitors like the kegerator and jockey box. Each pour is cold, crisp, and a testament to what's possible," stated Shane Lander, CEO of Polar Beer Taps and a seasoned entrepreneur and inventor.

On Friday, boat pickups from Deep Cove, North Vancouver are slated for 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 7 PM, with consistent return trips throughout the evening. This launch party marks the inaugural public unveiling of the Polar Beer Taps team and technology. Attendees can look forward to gourmet food, unlimited ice-cold beverages, engaging music, and a vibrant gathering of like-minded individuals.

For those keen on a personal touch, Saturday and Sunday and Monday sessions are available.



Boats will be departing Deep Cove at noon, 3 PM, and 6 PM on these days. Each session has been designed to accommodate limited numbers to ensure an intimate and comprehensive experience. Alternatively, attendees can drive to Belcarra directly (address and directions provided upon RSVP). Sessions commence at 12:30 PM, 3:30 PM, and 6:30 PM.

Rain or shine, the event is fully equipped to provide a memorable experience. In fact, the serene beauty of Belcarra might just be accentuated by our Pacific Northwest raindrops.

“The Thermafrost system enables an astounding 85% savings in energy required, each keg prevents emissions equivalent to a 625km drive. To date, we’ve prevented closer 31,250km worth CO2e.," adds Trishla Loudha, Chief of Sustainability at ClimateDoor.

Nick Findler, President of ClimateDoor said, "The progress and feedback from our early commercialization phase have been incredibly affirming. As we embark on building our initial fleet of commercial units, we're already in discussions and forming partnerships globally and reducing CO2 emissions across the beverage industry verticals starting with beer."

Don't miss the investment opportunity of a lifetime. Secure your slot now.

For inquiries and RSVP:

Nick Findler

778-952-0418

nick@climatedoor.com

www.climatedoor.com

Cofounder & President