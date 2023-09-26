New York, USA, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market is Predicted to Exhibit Remarkable Growth by 2032, Analyzes DelveInsight | Leading Companies - Zenas BioPharma, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Incyte, Rigel, Alpine Immune Sciences, Hutchison

The dynamics of the warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the rise in demand for the development of combination therapies and anemia therapeutics in patient assistance programs is also expected to drive the global wAIHA market.

DelveInsight’s Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, wAIHA emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the wAIHA market size was found to be USD 505 million in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

Among the 7MM, the highest prevalent cases of this disease were seen in the United States, which accounted for approximately 39.89% of the total prevalent cases.

. Among the 7MM, the highest prevalent cases of this disease were seen in the United States, which accounted for approximately of the total prevalent cases. Leading warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia companies such as Zenas BioPharma, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., Hutchison Medipharma Limited, and others are developing novel wAIHA drugs that can be available in the warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel wAIHA drugs that can be available in the warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for wAIHA treatment include Obexelimab, Rilzabrutinib, Nipocalimab, Ianalumab, Parsaclisinib, Fostamatinib disodium, Povetacicept, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major wAIHA market share @ Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Report

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Overview

Warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) represents a significant concern in the field of psychiatry and is anticipated by the World Health Organisation to become the leading contributor to the disease burden in high-income countries by 2032. Autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) is characterized by the heightened breakdown of RBCs due to the presence of autoantibodies targeting RBCs, either with or without the involvement of complement activation. These autoantibodies are generated by self-reactive B lymphocytes found in both tissue and the bloodstream, facilitated through collaboration with T-helper lymphocytes.

wAIHA constitutes the most prevalent form of autoimmune hemolytic anemia, accounting for approximately 70–80% of all adult cases and around 50% of pediatric cases. A majority of these cases are categorized as primary due to an unknown cause, while others are considered secondary and are associated with lymphoproliferative syndromes, malignant diseases such as chronic lymphoblastic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and solid tumors.





Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Epidemiology Segmentation

The wAIHA epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The wAIHA market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Prevalent Cases of Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia

Prevalent Cases of Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia

wAIHA Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

wAIHA Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

wAIHA Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalence

Download the report to understand which factors are driving wAIHA epidemiology trends @ Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Epidemiological Insights

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Treatment Market

Historically, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) was considered a rare autoimmune disorder primarily managed empirically with long-term corticosteroid treatment. Recent informative observational studies and efforts to classify wAIHA as primary or secondary have improved our understanding of its natural history and prognosis. Currently, there are no approved therapies on the market, and treatment options rely solely on addressing symptoms. Management of wAIHA has predominantly been empirical or based on uncontrolled retrospective studies. With increasing insights into the disease’s pathophysiology from animal models, there is potential for testing novel therapeutic approaches targeting auto-reactive B-cells or TH17 cells.

Rituximab, a chimeric monoclonal antibody that specifically targets the CD20 antigen on B lymphocytes, has demonstrated effectiveness in select controlled clinical trials. As a result, it is increasingly being considered as a secondary treatment option. Other options for the third line of treatment encompass Splenectomy or alternative immunosuppressive agents, such as azathioprine, cyclosporine, and mycophenolate. Limited retrospective series indicate that oral immunosuppressants may demonstrate efficacy, but these studies often lack comprehensive information, such as dosage, attainment of steroid independence, and the duration of response. Therefore, systematic or comparative studies are essential. Referral of patients who have not responded to second-line treatments to a specialized tertiary care center may be a suitable course of action.

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for wAIHA @ Drugs for wAIHA Treatment

Key Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapies and Companies

Obexelimab: Zenas BioPharma

Rilzabrutinib: Sanofi

Nipocalimab: Johnson & Johnson

Ianalumab: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Parsaclisinib: Incyte Corporation

Fostamatinib disodium: Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Povetacicept: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.

To know more about wAIHA clinical trials, visit @ Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Treatment Drugs

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the wAIHA market are expected to change in the coming years. The surge in research initiatives has paved the way for an expanding array of therapeutic possibilities to combat WAIHA. This encompasses the emergence of fresh immunosuppressive agents, the development of monoclonal antibody formulations, and the promising potential of complement inhibitory medications. Additionally, drugs in advanced stages of clinical trials have demonstrated strong safety and efficacy profiles, likely motivating other significant players to enter the field.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the wAIHA market. The underlying cause of this disease remains elusive, characterized by an intricate interplay of autoantigens, the complement system, and irregularities in T and B cell functions. Moreover, there is currently no globally recognized consensus on the preferred treatment approach for relapsed patients who do not respond to corticosteroid therapy.

Furthermore, the wAIHA market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the wAIHA market growth.

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Size in 2022 USD 505 Million Key Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Companies Zenas BioPharma, Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc., Hutchison Medipharma Limited, and others Key Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Therapies Obexelimab, Rilzabrutinib, Nipocalimab, Ianalumab, Parsaclisinib, Fostamatinib disodium, Povetacicept, and others

Scope of the Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia current marketed and emerging therapies

Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia current marketed and emerging therapies Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about wAIHA drugs in development @ Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Key Insights 2. Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Report Introduction 3. Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Overview at a Glance 4. Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Treatment and Management 7. Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Marketed Drugs 10. Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Analysis 12. Warm Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

