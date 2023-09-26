National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP)/Be The Match® Partners with New York Blood Center Enterprises Comprehensive Cell Solutions and Vitalant’s Cell Therapy Lab; Expands Access To Transplant

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Underscoring its commitment to expanding access to cell and gene therapy, the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP)/Be The Match® announced it increased capacity and enhanced its capabilities with the addition of Comprehensive Cell Solutions, part of New York Blood Center Enterprises, and Vitalant’s Cell Therapy Lab to its cryopreservation services (formerly BioBank). These new collaborations add industry-leading expertise in cryopreservation and storage of hematopoietic stem cells and will increase donor availability.



“By expanding our partnerships, we continue to increase our expertise in cryopreservation and storage of donor blood stem cell products for our network of transplant centers,” said Dr. Heather Stefanski, Vice President Medical Services, NMDP/Be The Match. “Our partner labs provide access to advanced cell therapy laboratory capabilities, offer flexibility for donors, and ultimately remove barriers to transplant for patients and their physicians.”

NMDP/Be The Match fosters partnerships with nationally recognized leaders in cell therapy to fill a critical role in the organization’s cryopreservation services. As part of the service, NMDP/Be The Match connects the transplant center to a product that has been cryopreserved, characterized, and stored at these partner labs. The NMDP cryopreservation service is available to any transplant center in the NMDP/Be The Match network.

“We are proud to collaborate with NMDP cryopreservation service to remove barriers that otherwise may prevent a patient’s transplant,” said Melissa Marlowe, Vice President Clinical Services Administration, Vitalant.

Through the NMDP cryopreservation service, blood stem cell donors can donate bone marrow or peripheral blood stem cells (PBSC) for an intended patient on a timeline that is convenient for the donor. The cells are cryopreserved and stored for the transplant center at no cost and shipped to coincide with initiation of the patient’s conditioning regimen and optimal treatment timeline. This process increases flexibility for the donor and the ability of a patient to secure a cell source.

“We are delighted to expand our work with the NMDP/Be The Match and become a partner in its cryopreservation service,” said Jay Mohr, Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer, New York Blood Center Enterprises. “Together, we will give transplant physicians confidence that the high-quality bone marrow or PBSC product they need will be available from the donor they requested in the timeframe that works best for their patient. This partnership will build on Comprehensive Cell Solutions’ mission to change lives, one patient at a time.”

For more information on NMDP cryopreservation service, visit their website.

About the National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP)/Be The Match®

The National Marrow Donor Program® (NMDP)/Be The Match® is the leading global partner working to save lives through cellular therapy. With 35 years of experience managing the most diverse registry of potential unrelated blood stem cell donors and cord blood units in the world, NMDP/Be The Match is a proven partner in providing cures to patients with life-threatening blood and marrow cancers and diseases. Through their global network, they connect centers and patients to their best cell therapy option—from blood stem cell transplant to a next-generation therapy—and collaborate with cell and gene therapy companies to support therapy development and delivery through Be The Match BioTherapies®. NMDP/Be The Match is a tireless advocate for the cell therapy community, working with hematologists/oncologists to remove barriers to consultation and treatment, and supporting patients through no-cost programs to eliminate non-medical obstacles to cell therapy. In addition, they are a global leader in research through the CIBMTR® (Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research®)—a collaboration with Medical College of Wisconsin, investing in and managing research studies that improve patient outcomes and advance the future of care.

About the Comprehensive Cell Solutions, part of New York Blood Center Enterprises

Founded in 2003 as a business unit of New York Blood Center Enterprises, Comprehensive Cell Solutions (CCS) offers its deep expertise in the development and manufacture of cell and gene therapies, using its GMP and GTP facilities. CCS provides a true vein-to-vein solution, spanning fresh cellular collections and cord blood-derived stem cells as source material, to cell isolation, manipulation and cryopreservation capabilities for preclinical to commercial stage products. CCS boasts a client roster comprised of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, innovative biotechnology organizations and academic medical centers. CCS’ manufacturing headquarters are located in New York City, where it also performs cellular collections and clinical apheresis. Cell collection suites and apheresis services are also based in Providence, RI, Kansas City, MO and St. Paul, MN.

About Vitalant’s Cell Therapy Lab

Vitalant is one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood and biotherapies healthcare organizations, providing hospitals and patients across the U.S. a safe blood supply, specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Learn more about our healthcare solutions at vitalanthealth.org.

