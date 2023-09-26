UPDATED*: AESO to Discuss Implications to Alberta’s Electricity System Resulting from Proposed Federal Clean Electricity Regulations

*Please note that attendance and registration for this news conference is limited to media only. All materials shared with the media will be made available on www.aeso.ca following the news conference.



CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) is hosting a news conference to explain our perspective on the federal government’s draft Clean Electricity Regulations (CER). AESO representatives will conduct a technical briefing to explain the implications of the CER, outline Alberta’s unique challenges related to decarbonization, and discuss affordability and reliability considerations. A question & answer session will follow the presentation.

Date: Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 Who: Mike Law, President & CEO

Nicole LeBlanc, Vice President, Markets

David Johnson, Director, Forecasting and Analytics Time: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT Location: AESO Calgary Office

240–4 Avenue SW, Calgary, AB*

*Please check in with AESO 6th floor reception starting at 8:30 a.m. (news conference begins at 9:00 a.m. sharp)

Online via Zoom (click here to register) Why: As the Independent System Operator, the AESO is uniquely positioned and qualified to assess the implications of the CER on Alberta’s electricity grid.

