At a CAGR of 5.9% The Brewery Equipment Market Size is Estimated to Reach $25.6 billion by 2027 | Craft Brewing, Particularly Microbreweries, is Gaining Popularity for Premium Flavored Beer

Chicago, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global brewery equipment market is a dynamic and growing industry that caters to the needs of breweries, both large and small, around the world. Brewery equipment encompasses a wide range of machinery and tools required to produce beer, from the initial stages of brewing to packaging and distribution. This market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years due to the increasing popularity of craft beer and the globalization of the beer industry. Breweries are increasingly adopting automated brewing systems and equipment to enhance production efficiency, reduce labor costs, and maintain consistent quality. This trend has boosted the demand for state-of-the-art brewery equipment.

Brewery equipment market in terms of revenue was valued at $19.2 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $25.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022-2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Craft brewing, particularly microbreweries, is gaining popularity for premium flavored beer. The growing trend of artisanal brews, locally made and fresh local ingredients is fueling the growth of craft beer.

Brewery Equipment Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Revenue in 2022 USD 19.2 billion Estimated Value by 2027 USD 25.6 billion Growth Rate 5.9% CAGR On Demand Data Available 2030 Market Segmentation Equipment type, brewery type, region, and mode of application Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Market Drivers Mushrooming Craft Breweries drive Brewery Equipment Demand

Rise in consumption of beer, predominantly in developing countries

Filling equipment gains demand by increased preference for canned beer Market Opportunities High Demand for Energy-efficient Technology

Beer manufacturers’ demand for after-sales service to enhance operational efficiencies

Process Automation: Key to Modern Brewing

Some of the Brewery Equipment Industry players covered in the report, such as:

Alfa Laval (Sweden)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

Krones AG (Germany)

Paul Mueller Company (US)

Praj Industries (India)

Meura (Belgium)

Della Toffola SpA (Italy)

Criveller Group (US)

LEHUI (China)

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Brewery Equipment Market by Equipment Type

Macrobrewery Equipment

Craft Brewery Equipment

Mashing Equipment

Storage Equipment

Compressors

Cooling Equipment

Other Craft Brewery Equipment

Brewery Equipment Market by Mode of Operation

Manual

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Brewery Equipment Market by Source

Macrobreweries

Craft Breweries

Microbreweries

Brewpubs

Other Craft Breweries

Brewery Equipment Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The key stakeholders in the Brewery Equipment Market include:

Breweries: Breweries are the primary customers and end-users of brewery equipment. They range from small craft breweries and microbreweries to large commercial brewing facilities. Breweries invest in various equipment, such as fermentation tanks, kettles, and bottling lines, to produce beer efficiently and maintain product quality.

Equipment Manufacturers: Brewery equipment manufacturers design, produce, and distribute the machinery and tools needed for brewing operations. They include companies specializing in brewing vessels, kegging systems, and packaging equipment. These manufacturers cater to the diverse needs of breweries worldwide, providing a range of equipment options.

Suppliers of Raw Materials: Suppliers of raw materials like stainless steel, glass, and plastic play a critical role in the brewery equipment market. Brewery equipment is often made from stainless steel, so suppliers of this material are essential. Additionally, glass and plastic suppliers provide packaging materials such as bottles and kegs.

Distributors and Dealers: Distributors and dealers act as intermediaries between equipment manufacturers and breweries. They help market, sell, and distribute brewery equipment to potential buyers. These entities often provide valuable support, technical expertise, and after-sales services to breweries.

Craft Beer Associations: Craft beer associations and organizations represent the interests of small and independent breweries. They often collaborate with equipment manufacturers to provide resources, information, and advocacy for craft brewers. These associations help shape industry standards and promote the growth of the craft beer sector.

Regulatory Authorities: Government agencies and regulatory bodies establish and enforce standards, safety regulations, and licensing requirements for the brewing industry. Compliance with these regulations is essential for breweries and equipment manufacturers to operate legally and maintain product quality.

Investors and Financial Institutions: Breweries seeking to expand or upgrade their equipment often require financing. Investors, banks, and financial institutions may provide capital or loans to breweries for equipment acquisition and business growth.

Research and Development Institutions: Research and development organizations and universities contribute to the brewery equipment market by conducting research on brewing technologies, equipment innovations, and sustainable brewing practices. Their findings often influence equipment design and industry best practices.

Consumers: While not directly involved in the manufacturing or distribution of brewery equipment, consumers have a significant impact on the market. Their preferences for craft beer and unique brews drive the demand for brewery equipment, as breweries strive to meet consumer expectations and expand their offerings.

Maintenance and Service Providers: Companies specializing in equipment maintenance and repair services are essential stakeholders. They help breweries ensure that their equipment operates efficiently, reducing downtime and extending the lifespan of brewing machinery.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Craft Beer Boom: One of the most significant drivers of the brewery equipment market is the continued rise of craft beer. Consumers' increasing preference for unique and artisanal beer styles has led to the proliferation of craft breweries. These smaller-scale breweries require specialized equipment to produce high-quality and innovative brews, driving demand for brewery equipment.

Global Expansion: The craft beer movement has gone global, with craft breweries emerging in various countries and regions. This globalization has spurred international demand for brewery equipment that meets quality and regulatory standards across borders.

Technological Advancements: Continuous technological innovations in brewing equipment are shaping the market. Breweries are adopting advanced automation and control systems to improve efficiency, consistency, and quality in their production processes. Smart brewing equipment that allows remote monitoring and control is gaining traction.

Sustainability: Sustainability is a growing concern in the brewery equipment market. Breweries are increasingly seeking eco-friendly equipment and practices to reduce water and energy consumption, minimize waste, and lower their environmental impact.

Quality Control: Maintaining product consistency and quality is paramount for breweries. This has led to investments in quality control equipment, such as laboratory instruments and sensors, to ensure that the beer meets high standards throughout the brewing process.

Used Equipment Market: As the brewery industry expands, there is a robust market for used brewery equipment. Many new breweries, especially smaller ones, opt for cost-effective solutions by purchasing used equipment to start or expand their operations.

Regulatory Compliance: The brewery equipment market is influenced by stringent regulatory requirements related to food safety and beverage production. Breweries must invest in equipment that meets these standards, and manufacturers must keep up with evolving regulations.

Customization: Breweries have diverse needs based on their size, production capacity, and beer styles. This has led to a trend of customized brewery equipment to meet specific requirements and production goals.

Distribution and Packaging: Packaging equipment, such as bottling lines and kegging systems, plays a crucial role in getting beer to consumers. The choice of packaging equipment can impact on a brewery's ability to meet market demands.

Market Consolidation: While the craft beer segment continues to grow, there is also some consolidation in the industry, with larger brewing companies acquiring smaller craft breweries. This consolidation can influence equipment purchasing decisions and strategies.

