Allot Announces Appointment of David Reis as Chairman of the Board

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed David Reis as Chairman of the Board effective immediately. Current Chairman and Founder, Yigal Jacoby, has decided to step down from his position as Chairman in order to focus on other opportunities. He will remain a director until the end of this year.

“David brings decades of experience leading high growth companies,” said Mr. Jacoby. “I am confident that under his leadership, Allot will drive profitable growth. I am honored to have founded Allot, and to have served initially as its CEO and then a director for over 20 years. Now is the right time to transition the leadership of the Board and for me to focus on other opportunities.”

Mr. Reis has served as a director of Stratasys for the last seven years, including three years as Vice Chairman and before that as Chief Executive Officer for four years. He has significant additional experience as a Chief Executive officer and board member of public and private companies. Mr. Reis added, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to express my deep appreciation to Yigal for his leadership of Allot from inception and through its IPO until today. Looking ahead, I believe Allot has tremendous potential for future growth, and I am excited for the opportunity to lead its Board.”

Mr. Reis’ appointment as a director is subject to ratification by shareholders at Allot’s next annual general meeting which is expected to be held in early December 2023.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

