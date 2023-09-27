Dragonfly Energy CEO Leads the Lithium Battery Technology Conversation at the Move America 2023 Conference

RENO, Nev., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), maker of Battle Born Batteries™ and an industry leader in energy storage, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Denis Phares spoke at the 2023 Move America Conference in Austin, Texas on Sept. 26, 2023, about lithium-ion battery technology and what Dragonfly Energy, is doing to provide sustainable and cost-saving solutions for the trucking industry.







Dr. Phares’ presentation titled, “Driving Energy Storage with Lithium-ion Battery Technology,” dove deep into the science behind lithium-ion batteries and how its integration as an electric auxiliary power unit (APU) solution could provide immediate cost, performance, and driver retention benefits to transportation fleets of all sizes.

Dr. Phares was also a participant in a panel discussion titled, “Intelligent Battery Management for Safety, Improved Capacity and Lifespan,” discussing technological advances in lithium batteries that are moving the transportation industry forward towards more sustainable energy storage solutions. Dr. Phares was joined on this panel by Ieuan Lewis of WAE Technologies Ltd., and Matthew Bierman of TexPower EV Technologies, Inc., which was moderated by Baris Guzel, a partner at BMW i Ventures.

Move America is a conference which provides a meeting place for the world’s largest transportation technology and mobility companies. Last year, more than 2,200 mobility professionals attended the conference, with more than 3,800 expected to attend this year. Conference attendees include transportation operators, technology companies, energy companies, municipalities, policymakers and startups in the mobility space.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

