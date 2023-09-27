Lumina Gold to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV:LUM) (OTCQB:LMGDF), based in Vancouver, BC, advancing its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project in southwest Ecuador, today announced that Scott Hicks, VP Corporate Development, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 4th, 2023.



DATE: October 4th, 2023

TIME: 1:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3rd, 4th and 5th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Released a positive Pre-feasibility study in April 2023 for Cangrejos, which outlined a 26-year mine life producing 371 koz of gold and 41 Mlbs of copper per year on average

Cangrejos has a US$2.2 billion NPV (5%) at US$1,650/oz gold and US$3.75/lb copper

In May 2023, the Company announced a US$300 million financing package with Wheaton Precious Metals in exchange for streaming 6.6% of the payable gold production



About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador. In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador. Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Lumina Gold Corp.

Scott Hicks

VP Corporate Development

+1 604 646 1890

info@luminagold.com