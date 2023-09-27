Global Gluten-Free Pasta Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Innovation and Unique Variants Propel Key Players with Investment Opportunities Abound

Dublin, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gluten-Free Pasta Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gluten-free pasta market size reached US$ 1.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2023-2028.

The global demand for gluten-free pasta is on the rise, largely due to the increasing prevalence of celiac disease and gluten allergies. Gluten-free pasta, made from alternative flours like corn, rice, and potato, offers a range of health benefits, including essential nutrients, minerals, and antioxidants that help prevent various chronic diseases such as arthritis, heart issues, and certain types of cancer.

One of the key drivers of this market is the growing awareness about the benefits of gluten-free products. The surge in demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food items, attributed to a fast-paced lifestyle and an increasing working population, is also boosting the market for gluten-free pasta. This trend dovetails with the overall growth of the food and beverage (F&B) industry, further fueling market expansion.

Another major factor contributing to market growth is the rising consumer preference for non-genetically modified organism (GMO) food products. These non-GMO options are perceived to be free from toxic chemicals, antibiotics, and growth hormones, making them a preferred choice for health-conscious consumers.

The market also presents lucrative opportunities for investors, thanks to the high production of pasta and a growing number of health-conscious individuals. Government initiatives in various countries are promoting the consumption of gluten-free products, adding another layer of support to the market.

Key market players are investing in research and development (R&D) to introduce unique pasta variants and eye-catching packaging, aiming to capture a larger share of the market. All these factors collectively indicate a promising growth trajectory for the gluten-free pasta market.

Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0%

Breakup by Product Type:

Brown Rice Pasta

Quinoa Pasta

Chickpea Pasta

Multigrain Pasta

Breakup by Type:

Dried

Chilled/Fresh

Canned/Preserved

Breakup by Ingredient:

Rice

Corn

Millet

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

