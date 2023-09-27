Actelis Achieves Third Party Validation For FIPS Cyber Protection Standard Required by Government Agencies

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has successfully achieved Third Party Validation for FIPS (Federal Information Protection Standard) 140-2 Level 1, the recognized standard for cryptographic modules established by the United States Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This important achievement is key to Actelis’ success as US government agencies, including the military, require the FIPS standard when procuring networking devices and software.



FIPS 140-2 uses cryptographic security measures to protect sensitive but unclassified information. This standard is recognized worldwide and is also used by organizations outside of the government, such as finance, health care and manufacturing organizations, as a best practice to ensure optimal security.

The assessment was performed by UL Verification Services Inc., an independent cryptographic module testing laboratory accredited by the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP) under the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP). Actelis’ hardware and software underwent rigorous testing by this NIST-approved lab, to make sure it was compliant with the rules laid out according to FIPS guidelines.

Actelis’ cyber-hardened solution offer high level end-to-end encryption, helping to protect its clients’ networks from cyber threats including denial of service attacks which can take away access to network resources from authorized users. Actelis utilizes comprehensive long key encryption algorithms, which are virtually uncrackable, together with scrambling and data fragmentation methods across its portfolio of network switches, ethernet access devices, and aggregation devices, as well as on its management system. MACsec 256-bit encryption, a highly regarded industry security standard, is also utilized within the Actelis portfolio.

“One of the key pillars our unique offering is built on is network protection, which is why we continue to develop and reinforce our platform with advanced encryption protocols,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “We have gained significant trust from our federal clients, in part because of our high security standards, and this third-party validation further demonstrates our ability to fortify our clients’ networks and be selected for deployment with the most sensitive applications.”

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.