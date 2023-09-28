Mendus will participate in multiple investor and industry conferences in October and announces presentation of ALISON trial update at SITC

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:







LSX Nordic Congress

Copenhagen, Denmark, October 10-11, 2023

Mendus CEO Erik Manting and CFO Lotta Ferm will participate and present a Company Update at the conference:

https://www.lsxleaders.com/lsx-nordic-congress





Innate Killer Summit Europe

London, UK, October 17-19, 2023

Mendus CTO Leopold Bertea will participate and present the Company at the conference:

https://innate-killer-europe.com/





HealthTech Innovation Days

Paris, France, October 24-25, 2023

Mendus CEO Erik Manting and CFO Lotta Ferm will participate and present a Company Update at the conference:

https://htfc-eu.com/htid/





Mendus also announced that data from the ongoing Phase 1 ALISON trial in ovarian cancer will be presented at the 38th Society for the Immunotherapy of Cancer meeting (SITC 2023), to be held Nov. 1–5, 2023, at San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, USA. Full abstracts are expected to be published online on Oct. 31, 2023.





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com





INVESTOR RELATIONS

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com





MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu

