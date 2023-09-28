Exploring the Future of the Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market - Insights, Trends, and Growth Prospects from 2022 to 2030

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epoxidized Soybean Oil: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Epoxidized Soybean Oil (ESBO) is poised for remarkable growth, with projections indicating that it will surge to an estimated value of $1 billion by the year 2030. According to a comprehensive analysis spanning from 2022 to 2030, the ESBO market is set to expand at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

Among the key segments analyzed in this report, Soybean Oil is expected to exhibit robust growth, with a projected CAGR of 10.3%. By the end of the analysis period in 2030, the Soybean Oil segment is anticipated to reach a market value of $510.3 million.

Taking into consideration the ongoing post-pandemic recovery and evolving market dynamics, the growth trajectory of the Hydrogen Peroxide segment has been adjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next eight years, further highlighting the industry's resilience and adaptability.

The United States, a prominent player in the global ESBO market, is estimated to have a market value of $129.3 million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is expected to experience rapid growth, with a projected market size of $229.6 million by 2030, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Noteworthy growth is also expected in Japan and Canada, with respective forecasted CAGRs of 6.2% and 7.8% during the 2022-2030 period. In Europe, Germany is set to grow at a commendable 7.3% CAGR.

This comprehensive analysis covers a range of critical factors within the ESBO market, including Epoxidized Soybean Oil, Soybean Oil, Hydrogen Peroxide, Other Raw Materials, Foods & Beverages, Personal & Healthcare, Adhesives & Sealants, and Other End-Uses across various geographic regions.

The data encapsulates recent, current, and future annual sales in US$ Thousand from 2022 through 2030, accompanied by percentage CAGR figures. Furthermore, historical sales data from 2014 through 2021 and corresponding percentage CAGR data are provided, offering a robust 16-year perspective that breaks down the value sales percentage for 2014, 2023, and 2030 across different regions for each product category.

The competitive landscape of the ESBO market includes several prominent players poised to drive innovation and growth within the industry. Some of the key competitors in this market include:

Adeka Corporation

Anhui Tianyi Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

Arkema Group

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Chs Inc.

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Ferro Corporation

FuJian ZhiShang Biomass Materials Co., Ltd.

Galata Chemicals LLC

Guangzhou Haima Ma Plant Oil Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Xinjinlong Chemical Additives Co. Ltd.

Hallstar

Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co., Ltd.

Inbra Industrias Quimicas Ltda.

Makwell Plasticizers Pvt Ltd., LLC

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

PT Halim Sakti Pratama

Puyang Chengyi Plasticizer Co. Ltd.

Shandong Novista Chemicals Co., Ltd (Novista Group)

Shenzhen Kaiqi Chemicals Co., Ltd.

The Chemical Company

Zhejiang Jiaao Enprotech Stock Co., Ltd.

This report doesn't just provide insightful market data; it also offers a unique perspective on current global events and their impact on the ESBO market. Special coverage includes updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, global inflation, the easing of China's zero-Covid policy, supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions, and the risk of recession.

Additionally, it delves into global competitiveness and key competitor market shares, highlighting the market presence of various players as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial. Subscribers can also access online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates, digital archives, and a research platform, with complimentary updates available for one year.

No. of Pages: 308

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022: $489.6 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030: $1,000 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate: 9.3%

Regions Covered: Global

