Inspired Announces Long-Term Contract Extension With Snaitech

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, announced today that it has signed a long-term contract extension as the provider of Virtual Sports to leading Italian licensed gaming operator and long-time partner Snaitech.



As part of the agreement, Inspired will maintain its commitment to providing Snaitech with state-of-the-art products ensuring its availability across both online platforms and physical retail locations throughout Italy.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Snaitech and remain committed to delivering exceptional support to their retail and online platforms," said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired. "We have several exciting products in development that will give Italian players access to our latest Virtual Sports innovations and believe this new offering will provide a unique and captivating experience for bettors."

“We are delighted that our partnership with Inspired continues to grow and consolidate over the years,” said Agostino Romano, Chief Retail Operations Officer of Snaitech. “The agreement expands our offer with cutting-edge products of unquestionable quality that implement the exclusive, immersive and technologically sophisticated gaming and entertainment experience that we research and build every day for our consumers, without excesses and pursuing a gaming experience that is always, and above all, responsible and aware.”

Inspired's multi-award-winning Virtual Sports have achieved global popularity, captivating a diverse player base across 35 countries through an extensive network of over 40,000 retail outlets and more than 100 websites. To explore the latest Virtual Sports offerings, trailers, and demos, visit www.inseinc.com/virtuals/.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .

About Snaitech

The Snaitech Group is one of the main operators in Italy in the legal gaming sector. The company is active in the betting retail sector (with a market share of 19.3%), in amusement machines (15% of the market) and in online games and betting (with an overall share of 10.8%). In 2022 Snaitech recorded revenues of approximately 900.4 million euros, achieved through online channels and the network of over 2,000 betting points, as well as thanks to approximately 38,000 amusements with prizes (AWP) and over 10,000 video lottery terminals (VLT) located throughout the country. In mid-2018, Snaitech joined the Playtech PLC group, one of the leading global players in the development of software and services for the gaming sector with over 6,600 employees and offices in 26 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired's website at www.inseinc.com .

