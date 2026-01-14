Inspired Unveils New Content, Hardware and Mechanics at ICE 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content, systems and solutions, is set to showcase its latest innovations at ICE 2026 in Barcelona from January 19-21. Attendees can experience Inspired’s comprehensive portfolio of digital and retail gaming products at Stand 2Z70 in Hall 2.

Inspired arrives at ICE with strong momentum across its iGaming portfolio. The Cash Bank™ mechanic family of games continues to perform exceptionally well, driven by engaging gameplay and broad player appeal across both online and retail channels. Bigger Piggy Bank™ featuring Cash Bank earned significant industry recognition in 2025, while Wolf It Up!™ featuring Cash Bank remains a standout franchise, including the follow-up title Wolf It Up Again™. New Cash Bank titles, including Kong It Up! Large™ and Mummy It Up™, are set to further expand the lineup.

Inspired’s Big and Bigger Money mechanics represent another highly successful mechanic family. The classic title Cops and Robbers Bigger Big Money™ launched seasonal editions in 2025, alongside newer additions including Centurion Bigger Big Money™ and Pharaoh’s Bigger Big Money™, with further brand and mechanic extensions planned for 2026.

Another major innovation generating strong operator interest is Player Link™, Inspired’s new shared bonus trigger mechanic, which is patent-pending in the U.S. Player Link debuted in Gold Cash Free Spins Super Wheel™ and will soon expand with Golden Winner Grand Chance Super Wheel™ and Bigger Piggy Bank Super Wheel™. The mechanic delivers competitive bonus-triggering experiences linked across games, while featuring game-specific super bonus rounds.

Virtual Sports remains a major focus at ICE 2026, highlighted by the showcase of Inspired’s latest Soccer product, Soccer 3.6™, the first Virtual Soccer title to feature a Bet Builder™. This betting feature allows players to combine multiple match events, including shots on goal, corners, saves, penalties, headed goals, and shots hitting the post, into a single customized wager. The advancement delivers greater choice and flexibility for players while driving enhanced engagement, improved retention, and clear differentiation for operators, further narrowing the gap between live and Virtual Sports betting.

In addition, as part of Inspired’s Virtual Games range, Fortune Flyer™ will debut as an all-new racing product featuring four competing aircrafts. Designed for crash-style gameplay, Fortune Flyer™ offers faster event frequency and multiple betting options within a highly engaging format.

Hybrid Dealer® remains a flagship of Inspired’s offering. The Company’s Hybrid Dealer family of games combines live dealer elements with RNG efficiency, removing the need for physical studios. Inspired has successfully developed and deployed bespoke, customer-specific Hybrid Dealer games, developed in close collaboration with operators including BetMGM, Caesars and FanDuel. The portfolio also includes branded Hybrid Dealer implementations for operators such as William Hill and Loto Québec, tailored to align with each partner’s brand identity and market requirements.

At ICE, Inspired will showcase new Hybrid Dealer titles based on its Wolf It Up! brand, including Wolf It Up! Roulette 54™ and Wolf It Up! Big Wheel™, further expanding the portfolio’s reach and appeal.

On the VLT Gaming hardware side, Inspired will highlight the launch of the Vantage Slant™, a significant milestone for the Company’s UK Gaming portfolio. Designed specifically for AGCs and bingo halls, and available in both B3 and Category C configurations, the Vantage Slant retains all the proven features of the original Vantage™ cabinet while offering a more space-efficient footprint. The cabinet supports Inspired’s extensive game library and features the Company’s next-generation menu, providing greater flexibility for operators and a modern, engaging experience for players.

Also debuting within Inspired’s Gaming portfolio is the Velos™ electronic table game (ETG) cabinet, further strengthening the Company’s diversified retail offering. Engineered to enhance player interaction, Velos features a 32-inch optically bonded display and an optimized user interface designed to deliver a high-quality player experience. Its streamlined ergonomic design supports extended play sessions, while full compatibility with existing Sabre Hydra™ cabinet installations, enabling a seamless and cost-effective upgrade path for operators.

Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired, said, “ICE is a key moment for Inspired to demonstrate the breadth and depth of our portfolio. From our critically acclaimed and commercially successful iGaming, Virtual Sports and Hybrid Dealer content to our next-generation hardware and ETGs we continue to deliver scalable, engaging solutions that support our partners and evolving market needs. We look forward to sharing what’s next with customers and industry stakeholders in Barcelona.”

Inspired looks forward to welcoming partners, customers, and industry stakeholders to Stand 2Z70 in Hall 2 at ICE 2026 to experience the next generation of gaming content, technology, and innovation

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting and lottery operators across land-based, online, and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, virtual sports, and interactive products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 75,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through approximately 25,000 retail venues and various online websites; and interactive games for over 500 websites. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com.

Contact:

For Investors

IR@inseinc.com

For Press and Sales

inspiredsales@inseinc.com