Sunrun Closes $715 million Senior Securitization of Residential Solar & Battery Systems and Raises $253 million of Additional Subordinated Financing

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services, today announced it has closed the securitization of leases and power purchase agreements, known as Sunrun’s solar-as-a-service offering, and raised additional subordinated non-recourse financing.



"We are pleased with Sunrun's record-setting transaction, placing the largest ever residential solar securitization for the industry and subsequently raising additional non-recourse financings, ” said Danny Abajian, Sunrun’s Chief Financial Officer. "Sunrun’s execution demonstrates our non-recourse, asset level financing strategy provides attractive capital to fuel growth, with strong advance rates, allowing unit-level cash generation over time without increasing leverage at the parent level."

The securitization transaction was structured with two pari passu tranches of A- rated notes (the “Class A-1” and “Class A-2”, respectively and together the “Class A”) and a single class of BB+ (“Class B”) rated notes. The $440mm Class A-1 notes were marketed in a public asset backed securitization whereas the $275mm Class A-2 notes were privately placed. The Class A-1 and A-2 notes were both priced with a coupon of 6.60%. Strong investor demand for the Class A-1 notes resulted in a spread of 240bps and a yield of 6.78%, while also enabling the Class A-1 notes to be upsized by $100mm to $440mm. The spread of 240bps represents an improvement of 25bps from Sunrun’s 2023-1 asset backed securitization in May 2023. The Class A-1 and A-2 notes represent an advance rate of approximately 67.4% of the securitization share of the aggregate discounted solar asset balance (i.e., contracted cash flows available for debt servicing) using a 6% discount rate. The Class A-1 and A-2 notes have an expected weighted average life of 6.53 years, an Anticipated Repayment Date of July 30, 2030 and a final maturity date of January 30, 2059.

Similar to prior transactions, Sunrun raised an additional subordinated subsidiary-level non-recourse financing totaling $253mm (secured, in part, by the distributions from the Class B notes), after the securitization transaction closed, which increased the cumulative advance rate obtained by Sunrun.

The terms associated with the securitization and subsequent subordinated non-recourse financing, taken together with related tax equity proceeds, upfront incentives, and customer prepayments, net of transaction fees and required cash reserves, are equivalent to a cumulative advance rate that is consistent with the company’s prior commentary of approximately 79% to 84% of the company’s contracted Subscriber Value metric using a 6% discount rate. Sunrun obtained actual net proceeds that slightly exceeded this range in the most recent series of transactions, with the debt sizing benefiting from approximately a quarter of the assets in these financings being seasoned as they have been placed in service over 6 years ago. In connection with including these seasoned assets in the financing, Sunrun also repaid $255 million in total debt, including senior and subordinated term loans maturing in 2024 and 2029, respectively.

Deutsche Bank Securities was the sole structuring agent and served as joint bookrunner along with Atlas SP Securities, BofA Securities, and MUFG Securities Americas. Citigroup Global Markets, Credit Agricole Securities, ING Financial Markets, J.P. Morgan Securities, SG Americas Securities, TD Securities, and Truist Securities served as co-managers for the securitization.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

