Quisitive Ranked #2 on Dallas Business Journal’s Ninth Annual Middle Market 50 List

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (“Quisitive” or the “Company”) (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF), a premier Microsoft solutions provider and payments solutions provider, today announced that it has been ranked #2 on the Dallas Business Journal’s Ninth Annual Middle Market 50 list. The Middle Market 50 list is an annual research project that the Dallas Business Journal conducts ranking the fastest-growing companies in Dallas-Fort Worth based on revenue growth over a three-year period, beginning in 2020, namely those between $10 million to $1 billion of reported annual revenue.



Quisitive attended the in-person recognition event at the Hyatt Regency, in Dallas, Texas, where the Dallas Business Journal announced the rankings of the 50 companies named to the list. Companies included on the list represent industries such as healthcare, industrials, technology, and banking, and were awarded based upon their 3-year growth rate.

“Quisitive is honored to be ranked #2 amongst the many well-respected companies Dallas Business Journal named to their annual Middle Market 50 List,” said Quisitive CEO Mike Reinhart. “We saw significant expansion between 2020 and 2022 due to our joint organic and inorganic growth strategies. We remain committed to progressing our vision as we expand our reach further into the Cloud and Payments markets.”

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV: QUIS, OTCQX: QUISF) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft cloud platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Our Payments Solutions division, leverages the PayiQ platform powered by Microsoft Azure to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from seventeen employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.Quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

