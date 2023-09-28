Connected Aircraft Market to Cross USD 20.27 Billion by 2030 Owing to Growing Emphasis on Safety Enhancements and Rapid Globalization of Aviation | By SNS Insider

Pune, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Connected Aircraft Market is projected to achieve a valuation of USD 20.27 billion by 2030, having been valued at USD 3.40 billion in 2022, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.01% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030, as per the SNS Insider report.

Market Overview

Connected aircraft refers to a revolutionary concept in aviation technology where aircraft are equipped with advanced communication and data-sharing systems to enhance safety, efficiency, and passenger experience. This innovative approach integrates various components and technologies to transform traditional aircraft into smart, interconnected machines. One of the most significant advantages of connected aircraft is predictive maintenance. Sensors and data analytics predict potential issues with aircraft components, such as engines or landing gear, before they lead to costly failures. Airlines can schedule maintenance proactively, minimizing downtime and ensuring passenger safety.

Market Analysis

The connected aircraft market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, and several key drivers are propelling this expansion. Airlines are constantly looking for ways to optimize their operations and reduce costs. Connected aircraft solutions enable airlines to monitor the performance of their aircraft, streamline maintenance processes, and optimize routes for fuel efficiency, leading to significant cost savings. With growing concerns about the environmental impact of aviation, airlines are seeking ways to reduce their carbon footprint. Connected aircraft can assist in optimizing flight paths, reducing fuel consumption, and minimizing emissions, aligning with sustainability goals and regulations. The aviation industry is increasingly global, with airlines operating across borders and continents. Connected aircraft solutions facilitate seamless communication and data sharing between airlines, air traffic control, and other stakeholders, supporting international travel.

Connected Aircraft Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.40 Billion Market Size by 2030 USD 20.27 Billion CAGR CAGR of 25.01% over 2023-2030 Key Segments By Type (Hardware, Software)



By Platform (Commercial, Business & General Aviation, Military)



By Connectivity (In-Flight, Air-to-Air, Air-to Ground) Key Market Players Honeywell International, Raytheon Technologies, Thales Group, Viasat, Gogo, Cobham, Kontron, Collins, BAE Systems and other players 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Key Takeaway from Connected Aircraft Market Study

The commercial segment is poised to dominate the market due to increasing passenger demands, operational efficiency gains, economies of scale, and regulatory support. In addition, the commercial segment benefits from economies of scale. Major airlines operate large fleets of aircraft, making it financially viable to invest in and maintain connected aircraft systems.

The in-flight segment is equally poised to make a significant impact on the connected aircraft market. The in-flight segment primarily focuses on providing services and solutions directly to passengers during their flight experience, and it offers unique advantages and opportunities.

Recent Developments

Garmin, a renowned leader in aviation technology, has once again elevated the aviation industry by introducing the groundbreaking PlaneSync connected aircraft management system. This innovative solution is set to revolutionize individual and fleet aircraft ownership by streamlining operations, enhancing safety, and optimizing overall efficiency.

First Aviation Services Inc. is soaring to new heights with its recent announcement of the acquisition of Associated Aircraft Manufacturing & Sales, Inc. The acquisition will create opportunities for synergy between the two companies, fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among their respective teams.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Hardware

Software

By Platform

Commercial

Business & General Aviation

Military

By Connectivity

In-Flight

Air-to-Air

Air-to Ground

Market Dynamics Analysis

The connected aircraft market is experiencing dynamic shifts driven by a confluence of factors. Key drivers include the growing demand for in-flight connectivity and entertainment, which enhances the passenger experience and offers airlines new revenue streams. Moreover, the aviation industry's increasing focus on operational efficiency through real-time data analytics and predictive maintenance is propelling the adoption of connected aircraft solutions, as they enable airlines to optimize fleet performance and reduce maintenance costs. However, several challenges and restraints exist, such as the substantial upfront investment required to retrofit existing aircraft with connectivity solutions and concerns regarding data security and privacy. Additionally, regulatory and compliance issues present hurdles in the deployment of these technologies across international airspace. Furthermore, the evolving threat landscape in terms of cybersecurity poses a significant risk to connected aircraft, as they are vulnerable to cyberattacks that can disrupt onboard systems and compromise passenger safety. As the market continues to evolve, stakeholders must navigate these dynamics carefully to harness the full potential of connected aircraft while addressing the associated challenges and threats.

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States, is a global leader in aviation technology. Major aircraft manufacturers, such as Boeing and Airbus, have a significant presence in this region, driving innovation in connected aircraft systems. European airlines are increasingly recognizing the importance of providing in-flight connectivity to meet passengers' expectations. This has led to a surge in the deployment of Wi-Fi and entertainment systems. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant growth in air travel, with a rising middle class and increased tourism. This has led to a higher demand for in-flight connectivity and entertainment.

Impact of Recession

A recession can have adverse effects on the connected aircraft market, primarily driven by reduced airline budgets and passenger demand. However, there are also opportunities for innovation and market resilience. Companies operating in this sector should be prepared to adapt their strategies to navigate the challenges posed by economic downturns while keeping an eye on the long-term growth potential of the industry. As the global economy recovers, airlines are likely to resume their investments in connectivity to meet the evolving demands of tech-savvy passengers.

