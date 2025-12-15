Managed Print Services Market to Surpass USD 106.43 Billion by 2033, Owing to Cost Optimization and Secure Document Management Demand | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Managed Print Services Market size was valued at USD 49.61 billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 106.43 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.85% during 2026-2033.

Managed Print Services Businesses looking for cost reduction, improved operational effectiveness, and secure document management are driving market expansion. Streamlined workflows and remote monitoring are made possible by the growing use of cloud-based solutions, AI-driven analytics, and IoT-enabled printers.





Rising Demand for Cost Optimization and Operational Efficiency in Enterprises to Drive Market Expansion Globally

Businesses are concentrating more on cutting costs associated with printing, such as electricity, maintenance, and consumables. Organizations may monitor and improve print workflows, simplify document management, and save overall operating costs using Managed Print Services (MPS). Efficiency is increased by better control over document security and fleet management made possible by the integration of MPS with IT infrastructure. Scalability and remote monitoring are further supported by the increasing use of cloud-based MPS solutions. All of these elements work together to encourage companies to spend money on MPS solutions in order to save money and improve operational efficiency.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Channel

The printers and copiers manufacturers segment dominated the market and represented the largest share of market revenue, reaching 53.3% in 2025 due to the increasing risks associated with data breaches and cyber threats. Independent software vendors segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period as organizations have varied print management needs influenced by their size, industry, and operational processes.

By Deployment

In 2025, the on-premises segment accounted for the largest revenue market share due to the high demand for organizations with heightened data protection requirements such as those in healthcare, finance and legal sectors, who opt for on-premises solutions to maintain tighter control over sensitive data. The cloud-based segment is anticipated to have highest CAGR for entire forecast period. Cost-effectiveness and flexibility are some of the key attributes that scope factors driving cloud-based deployments.

By End-Use

The BFSI sector accounted for the highest revenue share in 2025 as it is a highly regulated industry that handles sensitive and confidential data. The retail and consumer goods segment is anticipated to exhibit fastest CAGR during the forecast period. By minimizing non-essential print volumes, and optimizing device use while automating supply replenishment, MPS make the print operations much simpler.

By Organization Size

The large enterprises segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2025. Large organizations typically operate across multiple locations, departments, and business units, leading to fragmented and inefficient print management. SMEs segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. MPS providers manage the print infrastructure, including monitoring, maintenance, and supply replenishment.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the MPS market. In North America, MPS providers use sophisticated printing technologies along with cloud computing to provide print management services that are efficient, secure and scalable. With IoT-enabled printers and clever real-time monitoring, proactive maintenance is possible which decreases downtime and improves operational efficiency significantly. Cloud-based MPS solutions also help travel and accessibility, in this way organizations can easily manage their print environments at different locations.

Asia Pacific MPS market is expected to grow at fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rising tendency for MPS solutions majorly attributable to the speedy economic development and industrialization in this region.

Key Players:

Xerox Corporation - Xerox Versalink Series

HP Inc. - HP LaserJet Pro

Canon Inc. - Canon imageRUNNER ADVANCE

Ricoh Company, Ltd. - Ricoh MP Series

Konica Minolta, Inc. - Konica Minolta bizhub Series

Lexmark International, Inc. - Lexmark MX Series

Epson America, Inc. - Epson WorkForce Pro

Sharp Electronics Corporation - Sharp MX Series

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. - Samsung Xpress Series

Brother Industries, Ltd. - Brother MFC Series

Dell Technologies Inc. - Dell Color Laser Series

Pitney Bowes Inc. - Pitney Bowes SendPro Series

Datacard Group - Datacard CP80 Plus

Nuance Communications, Inc. - Nuance Equitrac

Print Audit - Print Audit 6

MPS Monitor - MPS Monitor Cloud

Synnex Corporation - Synnex Managed Print Services

Toshiba Corporation - Toshiba e-STUDIO Series

Cisco Systems, Inc. - Cisco Print Services

Alcove Technology - Alcove MPS Solutions

Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 49.61 Bilion Market Size by 2033 USD 106.43 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.85% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Deployment (On- Premise, Cloud-Based)

• By Channel (Printers/Copiers Manufacturers, System Integrators, Independent Software Vendors)

• By Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Businesses, Large Enterprises)

• By End-Use (BFSI, Education, Government, Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecom & IT, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

2024: HP expanded its MPS offering with a flexible “MPS Subscription” model, enabling printing-from-anywhere for customers. The company enhanced its print-service portfolio with software integration, multi-country deal support, and improved fleet management.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Pricing & Contract Value Benchmarks – helps you understand average MPS pricing models (per device/page/user), service-tier price gaps, cost-saving outcomes delivered by MPS providers, and pricing variations across onsite, hybrid, and cloud-managed deployments.

– helps you understand average MPS pricing models (per device/page/user), service-tier price gaps, cost-saving outcomes delivered by MPS providers, and pricing variations across onsite, hybrid, and cloud-managed deployments. Regulatory & Security Compliance Index – helps you track adoption of key compliance standards (ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA), environmental certifications (ENERGY STAR, EPEAT), carbon emission reduction impact, and security requirements for BFSI & healthcare sectors.

– helps you track adoption of key compliance standards (ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA), environmental certifications (ENERGY STAR, EPEAT), carbon emission reduction impact, and security requirements for BFSI & healthcare sectors. Device Fleet Optimization & Print Volume Analytics – helps you evaluate print volume reduction percentages post-MPS implementation, device-per-employee ratios, mono vs. color print share, and utilization efficiency metrics across enterprise printer fleets.

– helps you evaluate print volume reduction percentages post-MPS implementation, device-per-employee ratios, mono vs. color print share, and utilization efficiency metrics across enterprise printer fleets. Operational Performance & Service Delivery Score – helps you assess downtime reduction through automation, response/resolution times, consumable replenishment efficiency, and SLA compliance levels across leading MPS vendors.

– helps you assess downtime reduction through automation, response/resolution times, consumable replenishment efficiency, and SLA compliance levels across leading MPS vendors. Digital Transformation & Technology Adoption Rate – helps you identify adoption of cloud print management, AI/ML-based predictive maintenance, secure mobile printing, and enterprise penetration of IoT-enabled print devices.

– helps you identify adoption of cloud print management, AI/ML-based predictive maintenance, secure mobile printing, and enterprise penetration of IoT-enabled print devices. Sustainability & Waste Reduction Impact Metrics – helps you measure reductions in paper usage, cartridge recycling rates, fleet-level energy savings, and waste minimization benefits achieved through MPS deployment.

