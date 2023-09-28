LegalZoom Launches Doc Assist in Beta, Combining the Power of GenAI and Our Independent Attorney Network

GLENDALE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom , the No. 1 choice in online small business formations, today announced the beta launch of Doc Assist, a free document summarization product combining the power of generative AI and LegalZoom’s expertise in legal tech to help small businesses quickly review documents, stay organized, grasp core details swiftly and effectively, and gain access to expertise from vetted attorneys to make more informed decisions.

Doc Assist is a simple concept. Upload any legal document, and Doc Assist immediately provides the core details, distills crucial clauses, and prompts insightful questions tailored for that document type. Doc Assist combines cutting-edge Generative AI with our unique understanding of legal documents and their structures. Think of it as a tailor-made map for navigating the intricate world of legal paperwork.

Small businesses are afraid of attorneys. They think they’re expensive and use confusing and intimidating jargon. They don’t have a lot of time to find the right one, and when they do, they worry about spending too much time with them due to costs. This means many small businesses simply avoid attorneys and end up taking unnecessary risks – they sign leases, keep incomplete employee files, and often trust contracts from bigger, more established companies. The internet is awash in legal documents and many businesses adopt them as their own, without understanding what they are signing or sending for signature. 85% of current LegalZoom customers haven’t spoken to an attorney. And it’s estimated that 40-60% of the population leaves its legal needs unmet. The numbers get worse when considering underserved communities. The problem is clear.

“Every small business should be able to understand the contracts it signs or sends for signature. Generative AI is an important component, but it’s best coupled with a credentialed attorney who is well versed in the type of legal document in question. LegalZoom is in a unique position to provide access to both,” said Dan Wernikoff, LegalZoom's CEO.

To try the beta version of Doc Assist and learn more about LegalZoom offerings, please visit legalzoom.ai.

