LegalZoom Announces Inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600® Index

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: LZ), a leading online platform for legal services, today announced its inclusion into the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, effective prior to the opening of trading today, February 2, 2026.

“The addition to the S&P SmallCap 600® Index marks a significant milestone for our company,” said Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LegalZoom. “We are proud that the S&P has recognized LegalZoom’s accomplishments as we are building a durable business model and have achieved strong growth and profitability. We look forward to continuing to execute our strategic priorities as we capitalize on the large market for online legal services while enhancing shareholder value.”

The S&P SmallCap 600, produced by S&P Dow Jones Indices, includes companies that reflect the performance of U.S. equities at LegalZoom’s scale. For more information on the S&P SmallCap 600® and S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com .

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal services, transforming how individuals and small businesses navigate the legal system. By combining intuitive technology with access to experienced attorneys—whether through our vast independent attorney network or our own law firm—we offer the tools and guidance people need to confidently manage everything from business formation and compliance to estate planning and ongoing legal support.

With over two decades of experience and millions of customers served, LegalZoom helps individuals and small businesses navigate legal needs with confidence. For more information, please visit www.legalzoom.com

