XWELL’s CEO Scheduled to Present at Upcoming Investor Fireside Chat on October 4, 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) ("XWELL" or the "Company") today announced that XWELL’s CEO Scott Milford will participate in an Investor Fireside Chat hosted by Water Tower Research on October 4, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. E.T. The virtual fireside chat will be webcast live and may include forward-looking information. During the presentation, Milford will provide an update on the Company’s out of airport strategy including how its recent acquisition of Naples Wax Center will fuel its growth. He will also update on the Company’s ongoing plan for profitability including initiatives to reduce cost and drive improved operating performance.



Investors can pre-register for the meeting here and replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating multiple brands: XpresSpa®, Treat™, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™

XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of wellness services and related products, with 35 locations in 15 airports globally.

Treat is a travel wellness brand and a fully integrated concept blending technology with traditional brick and mortar offerings to provide a holistic approach to physical and mental well-being for travelers.

Naples Wax Center is a group of upscale skin care boutiques in Florida and represents the first step in building the Company’s retail portfolio outside the airport.

XpresCheck is a provider of screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio-surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.



