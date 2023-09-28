Fixing of Coupon Rates - Correction - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
28 September 2023
FIXING OF COUPON RATES - CORRECTION
Change of incorrect interest rates on DK0009536799 (32H), maturity in 2026, the last five fixing periods. The bond is quarterly fixed and the new interest rates is stated below:
Interest rate periods New interest rates
From 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022: 1,7926 %
From 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023: 2,7791 %
From 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023: 3,6622 %
From 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023: 4,2350 %
From 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2023: 4,6406 %
Investors will be compensated for missing payment for the first three terms with starting date 1 Oktober 2022, 1 January 2023 and 1 April 2023.
The fixings in the following two terms with starting date 1 July 2023 and 1 October 2023 will be adjusted before actual payment.
Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke
Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.
Attachment