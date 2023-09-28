Fixing of Coupon Rates - Correction - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

28 September 2023

FIXING OF COUPON RATES - CORRECTION

Change of incorrect interest rates on DK0009536799 (32H), maturity in 2026, the last five fixing periods. The bond is quarterly fixed and the new interest rates is stated below:

Interest rate periods New interest rates

From 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022: 1,7926 %

From 1 January 2023 to 31 March 2023: 2,7791 %

From 1 April 2023 to 30 June 2023: 3,6622 %

From 1 July 2023 to 30 September 2023: 4,2350 %

From 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2023: 4,6406 %

Investors will be compensated for missing payment for the first three terms with starting date 1 Oktober 2022, 1 January 2023 and 1 April 2023.

The fixings in the following two terms with starting date 1 July 2023 and 1 October 2023 will be adjusted before actual payment.

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at investor_relations@nykredit.dk or Rikke

Gredsted Seidenfaden, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 49.

Attachment