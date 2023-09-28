FAT Brands Announces Two Additional Board Members

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc . announces the appointment of two new Directors to its Board, James G. Ellis and John M. Allen. With the additions, the Board size will increase from 12 to 14. Mr. Ellis and Mr. Allen will serve as independent directors, with Mr. Ellis also joining the Audit Committee of the Board.



Mr. Ellis served as the Dean of the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California from 2007 until June 2019. Prior to his appointment as Dean in April 2007, Mr. Ellis was the Vice Provost, Globalization, for USC and prior to that was Vice Dean, External Relations. Mr. Ellis was also a professor in the Marketing Department of the Marshall School of Business from 1997 until his retirement in 2021. Mr. Ellis continues to serve on the boards of directors of a number of other public and private companies. Mr. Ellis received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of New Mexico and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Mr. Allen is a retired restaurant operator, having served as the founder, owner and operator of Pacific Way Bakery & Café. Mr. Allen received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Illinois.

“Jim and John bring valuable insight and are both deeply respected in their communities,” said Andy Wiederhorn, Chairman of FAT Brands. “We are grateful to have them on the team and look forward to leveraging their insights to continue growth for our franchisees and returns for our shareholders.”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

