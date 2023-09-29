Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tandem, Leslie’s, and PacWest and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM), Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL), and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM)

Class Period: August 3, 2022 - November 2, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2023

The complaint alleges that defendants provided investors with material information concerning Tandem’s projected revenue and sales for the year ending 2022. On August 2, 2022, Tandem estimated annual sales “to be in the range of $835 million to $845 million, which represents an annual growth of 19 percent to 20 percent compared to 2021.” Defendants provided these statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts.

According to the complaint, the truth emerged on November 2, 2022, when Tandem, in an investment call and Form 8-K filing, revised its 2022 forecast downward to $800 to $805 million. Reasons stated for the scale back included increased competition in the diabetes care sector, complications due to the COVID pandemic, and macroeconomic factors such as inflation. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to Tandem’s revised guidance. The price of Tandem’s common stock declined dramatically. On November 2, 2022, Tandem closed at $51.34; however, on November 3, 2022, Tandem closed at $35.72 – a one-day decline of 30.4%.

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL)

Class Period: February 5, 2021 - July 13, 2023 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 7, 2023

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that (1) the Company’s growth was caused by customers over purchasing products; (2) such sales inflated revenues and earnings and were not indicative of durable and sustainable demand or financial growth; (3) the Company prolonged the inflated customer demand by warning customers that Leslie’s could not “guarantee availability” of chemicals in the future; and (4) any slowdown in sales was not a normalization of past seasonality, but was due to the prior excess stockpiling.

On July 13, 2023, Leslie’s issued a press release announcing disappointing preliminary results for its fiscal third quarter of 2023 ended on July 1, 2023, including a 9% year-over-year sales decline and a cut to the Company’s fiscal 2023 guidance. The press release quoted Defendant Egeck, revealing that “consumers entered the pool season with a greater than normal amount of chemicals left[ ]over from last year.” In addition, the Company announced that its Chief Financial Officer would depart the following month. These revelations shocked analysts, resulting in several downgrades, with one firm concluding that “pretty much everything in the company’s preliminary earnings release was more negative than we could have anticipated.” In response to this news, the price of Leslie’s common stock declined more than 29%, from a closing price of $9.52 per share on July 13, 2023, to a closing price of $6.70 per share on July 14, 2023. Leslie’s common stock price continued to fall another $1.24 per share the following trading day, or over 18%, closing at $5.46 per share on July 17, 2023.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW)

Class Period: February 28, 2022 - May 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 10, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) PacWest had understated the impact of interest rate hikes on PWB, a smaller bank with excessive concentration in specific industries; (ii) accordingly, the Company had overstated the stability and/or sustainability of its deposit base; (iii) as a result, PacWest was exceptionally vulnerable to excessive deposit flows and/or a liquidity crisis; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

