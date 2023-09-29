The Future of Dental Prosthodontics: Analyzing the CAD/CAM Systems & Materials Market

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAD/CAM Systems and Materials Market Size by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures, and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research evaluates market size, key segments, notable trends, and the future prospects up to 2033, providing stakeholders with invaluable insights.

This comprehensive study paints a detailed landscape of the global market dynamics especially within the Dental Devices therapeutic domain. The focus remains significantly on the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, illustrating the market’s behavior in 2020 and potential trajectories beyond.

CAD/CAM systems have become pivotal in the design and fabrication of dental prosthodontics, including crowns, veneers, bridges, and dentures. The report encompasses a meticulous evaluation for 39 nations, highlighted through color-coded market models based on robust epidemiology-backed indications.

Notable Highlights Include:

Market revenue trends from 2015 to 2033, coupled with data on units, pricing, and market values.

Country-specific insights detailing global and regional trends.

SWOT analysis pinpointing opportunities and challenges in the CAD/CAM systems and materials domain.

Deep dives into market dynamics, reimbursement policies, and medtech regulatory landscapes by country.

A compilation of key players: Dentsply Sirona Inc, Danaher Corp, 3Shape A/S, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and many more.

Key Report Benefits:

Understand COVID-19's ramifications on the CAD/CAM market. Review innovative technologies, products, and key players shaping market dynamics. Design business blueprints based on prevailing and forthcoming market trends. Understand competitive landscapes for strategic sales, marketing, and partnerships. Monitor device sales from 2015 to 2033, enabling focused market efforts.

Highlighted companies in the report range from global giants like Dentsply Sirona Inc and Danaher Corp to notable names such as Ivoclar Vivadent AG and 3Shape A/S.

Featured companies:

Dentsply Sirona Inc

Danaher Corp

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Carestream Dental Ltd

3Shape A/S

Amann Girrbach AG

Planmeca Oy

3M Co

Roland DGA Corporation

GC Corp

Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc.

