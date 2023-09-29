Bilia AB’s Annual General Meeting will be held on April, 24, 2024.

The Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2024 comprises the following members

• Mats Qviberg, Chairman of the Board in Bilia AB

• Anders Wennberg, appointed by Investment AB Öresund, Chairman of the Nomination Committee

• Sofia Steinwall, appointed by the Engebretsen family

• Emilie Westholm, appointed by Folksam

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the 2024 Annual General Meeting regarding Chairman of the Meeting, Board members and Chairman of the Board, fees to be paid to each of the Board members, renumeration to the auditor and, if necessary, proposal for changes in the process of appointing the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to present proposals to the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2024 can submit them via email to nominering@bilia.se. In order for the Nomination Committee to be able to consider submitted proposals ahead of the AGM, these should be available to the Nomination Committee by January 15, 2024.

Gothenburg, September 29, 2023

Bilia AB (publ)

For information please contact:

Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations, +46 (0)10 497 07 73, carl.fredrik.ewetz@bilia.se

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest full-service suppliers for everything related to car ownership, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. We offer service, repair, fuel, car wash, rental cars, tyres and wheels, rim repair, car accessories, car care, paint work, windscreen replacements, car dismantling and more. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium plus one auction site in Sweden.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Mini, Toyota, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, Seat, Cupra, Nissan, Jaguar, Land Rover, XPENG, Renault, Dacia and Alpine as well as transport vehicles from Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Nissan and Renault and trucks from Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes in Sweden.

