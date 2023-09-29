From Timber to Plastic: Navigating the Sustainability Journey in Construction Materials

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sustainable Construction Material Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analytics study delves into the sustainability trends impacting major construction materials in the market, notably timber, cement, brick, steel, glass, insulation, and plastic. The analysis sheds light on the sustainability strategies adopted for these materials, focusing on elements like decarbonization, energy efficiency, volume of recycled content, and end-of-life benefits.
The study further dives deep into the current end-of-life (EoL) scenarios for these materials in construction, companies enhancing sustainability levels, and estimated market penetrations for their sustainable variants by 2030.
Several drivers and challenges facing these sustainable construction materials are also discussed in-depth. Key drivers encompass a burgeoning corporate sustainability culture, growth in green financing, evolving sustainability standards, and the advent of digital asset management platforms. On the other hand, challenges include technical issues in demolition, sensitivity to pricing, and a shortage of skilled labor.
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers
- Companies Maturing into Sustainability
- Funding into the Green Economy
- Construction Sector Growth
- Global and US's Home Improvement Market
- Regulation and Standards
- Digital Solutions
Growth Restraints
- Lack of Market Incentives to Recover Materials
- Technical Problems in Demolition Sites
- Lack of Data to Improve Circularity
- Price Sensitivity
- Lack of Skilled Labor
Growth Opportunities
- Strong Manufacturer-Contractor Relationship
- More and Better Data Sets
- Wood Reclaiming Programs
- AAC for Residential Buildings
- Staff Training
- Retrofits and Renovations
- CLT Adhesives
