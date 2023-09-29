From Timber to Plastic: Navigating the Sustainability Journey in Construction Materials

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sustainable Construction Material Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analytics study delves into the sustainability trends impacting major construction materials in the market, notably timber, cement, brick, steel, glass, insulation, and plastic. The analysis sheds light on the sustainability strategies adopted for these materials, focusing on elements like decarbonization, energy efficiency, volume of recycled content, and end-of-life benefits.

The study further dives deep into the current end-of-life (EoL) scenarios for these materials in construction, companies enhancing sustainability levels, and estimated market penetrations for their sustainable variants by 2030.

Several drivers and challenges facing these sustainable construction materials are also discussed in-depth. Key drivers encompass a burgeoning corporate sustainability culture, growth in green financing, evolving sustainability standards, and the advent of digital asset management platforms. On the other hand, challenges include technical issues in demolition, sensitivity to pricing, and a shortage of skilled labor.

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Companies Maturing into Sustainability

Funding into the Green Economy

Construction Sector Growth

Global and US's Home Improvement Market

Regulation and Standards

Digital Solutions

Growth Restraints

Lack of Market Incentives to Recover Materials

Technical Problems in Demolition Sites

Lack of Data to Improve Circularity

Price Sensitivity

Lack of Skilled Labor

Growth Opportunities

Strong Manufacturer-Contractor Relationship

More and Better Data Sets

Wood Reclaiming Programs

AAC for Residential Buildings

Staff Training

Retrofits and Renovations

CLT Adhesives

