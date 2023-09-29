EDS INVEST 3 acquired a controlling stake in AB SNAIGĖ





On September 29, 2023, AB SNAIGĖ received a notification from UAB EDS INVEST 3 regarding the completion of a share purchase and sale transaction. UAB EDS INVEST 3 acquired 36,096,193 units of ordinary registered non-material company shares from the former company shareholder SEKENORA HOLDINGS LIMITED on September 28, 2023, at a price of 500,000 EUR, i.e., 0.01385 per share unit.

Taking into account the requirements of Article 26 of the Securities Law, UAB EDS INVEST 3 intends to submit a mandatory official offer to purchase the remaining company shares.

