Optimove Named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform, has been named a Challenger in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs (MMH). Of the fourteen companies evaluated, Optimove was recognized as a Challenger based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. The Gartner Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

This marks the fifth straight year Optimove has been evaluated in the report.



Optimove primarily serves clients in the retail, gaming, media, transportation, and financial services industries across North America, EMEA, and LATAM. Optimove’s Customer-Led Marketing Platform empowers brands to start with the customer instead of a product or campaign by providing marketers with:

Customer Insights - Optimove gives marketers access to unified customer data to create as many and as creative customer segments as they desire without the need to rely on data and BI teams.

Smart Orchestration - Optimove frees marketers from having to manually map every customer journey by leveraging AI-led multichannel orchestration.

Scientific Multi-Touch Attribution - Optimove measures the incremental impact of each message along the customer journey, allowing marketers to have true multi-touch marketing attribution.

Personalization at Scale - Optimove empowers marketers to personalize at the audience, channel, and content levels with seamless and scalable tools.

“We consider our positioning in the Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs by Gartner as confirmation that we are delivering on our mission of assuring marketers gain customer loyalty," explained Pini Yakuel, CEO and Founder of Optimove. "At Optimove, we firmly believe that deep customer engagement and loyalty flourish when marketing initiatives start with the customer instead of campaigns or products. Our Customer-Led Marketing Platform, fueled by rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, along with AI-led multichannel journey orchestration and statistically credible multitouch attribution, empowers marketers to maximize customer lifetime value and strengthen relationships."

About Optimove

Optimove is the first Customer-Led Marketing Platform. Its solutions ensure that marketing always starts with the customer instead of a campaign or product. Customer-led marketing has been proven to deliver brands an average increase of 33% in customer lifetime value.



It is the only customer-led marketing platform powered by the combination of 1) rich historical, real-time, and predictive customer data, 2) AI-led multichannel journey orchestration, and 3) statistically credible multitouch attribution of every marketing action.

In Gartner's 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, Optimove was positioned the highest in execution and furthest in vision among Challengers. In Gartner's companion report and ranked #1 by Gartner for Multichannel Marketing Journey Orchestration.

Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for hundreds of leading consumer brands including BetMGM, SodaStream, Pennsylvania Lottery, bet365, and Staples. For more information, go to Optimove.com.