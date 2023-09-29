Sfil 2023 Emtn 3

Paris, 29 September 2023

Sfil has decided to issue on 3 October 2023 – United States Dollar 500,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 3 October 2028.

A Stabilisation Manager has been named in the applicable Final Terms.

The Base Prospectus dated 12 June 2023 and the Supplement to the Base Prospectus dated 19 September 2023 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers are available on the website of the issuer ( www.sfil.fr ), at the registered office of the issuer: 112-114 avenue Emile Zola – 75015 Paris, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.





